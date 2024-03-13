Atrium Hospitality Launches WomenRISE Program

ALPHARETTA, Georgia—Atrium Hospitality announced the launch of WomenRISE, the company’s Hotel General Manager Development Program targeted to female leaders. The company manages a portfolio of 80 hotels, representing brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham in 28 states. Atrium operates approximately 20,000 guestrooms/suites and 3 million square feet of event space.

“We’re excited to offer Atrium’s WomenRISE program to hasten the career paths of women in hospitality, a group that tends to be underrepresented at the general manager level,” said Anneliesse Cooper, chief human resources Officer, Atrium Hospitality. “Atrium’s new female GM development program brings to life an original idea from our company’s Diversity & Inclusion Collective, which is comprised of representatives from across Atrium’s national management portfolio. WomenRISE demonstrates our commitment to empowering female hospitality leaders to successfully navigate the next steps in their career journeys.”

Atrium’s WomenRISE inaugural class includes nine participants from Atrium-managed hotels in Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Program participants were selected during Atrium’s portfolio-wide talent review in 2023 and come from varying departments, including operations, sales and marketing, and finance.

Over a nine-month period, WomenRISE participants will:

