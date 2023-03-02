This Week’s Comings & Goings

Meyer Jabara Hotels appointed Jay Sarkar as chief financial officer. Sarkar will manage the account processes for the company’s hotels and plan the financial future for the management company. He was previously chief financial officer for StepStone Hospitality.

Great Wolf Resorts named Scott Snofsky general manager of Great Wolf Lodge Arizona. Snofsky brings over a decade of experience to the property, having previously served at Hotel Adeline – A Tribute Portfolio Hotel and L’Auberge de Sedona.

Simon Pettigrew has been named managing director of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. During his career, he led the food and beverage teams of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas as senior vice president of resort operations.

The Driskill announced Adreanne Lewis as director of sales, events, and marketing. In her new role, Lewis will lead the sales and marketing team and meeting spaces for events, conferences, and weddings.

Lotte Hotel Seattle appointed Ian Ring as director of sales and marketing. Ring will support the hotel’s mission and lead the business development and execution of the hotel’s sales initiatives. Lotte Hotel Seattle also announced the promotion of Caleb Babcock from sous chef to executive sous chef.

The Trade Milwaukee welcomed Alexander Schubert as food and beverage manager. He joins The Trade team after a five-year tenure as market director of food and beverage for another hotel property management company.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota named Sofie Wachtmeister as the property’s new marketing and public relations manager. In her role, Wachtmeister will be responsible for the development and execution of the property’s marketing strategy.

Le Méridien and Element Salt Lake City Downtown announced Scott Cochran as complex general manager and Kitty Chau as complex director of sales and marketing. Cochran will be responsible for hotel operations and Chau will oversee sales, public relations, and marketing communication.

Kimpton The Forum Hotel has appointed Darby Gyscek as director of marketing and Ricky de Jesus as director of catering. Together, they will lead the team and guide the hotel’s sales, marketing, and catering strategies toward its opening.

LivAway Suites announced Robert M. La Forgia as the newest member of the LivAway Suites ownership group and board. La Forgia’s background includes serving as principal and CEO of Apertor Hospitality and executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hilton.

Unique Vacations, an affiliate of the worldwide representative of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts announced the appointment of Tony Cortizas as chief marketing officer, effective immediately.