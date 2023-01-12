This Week’s Comings & Goings

Victory Hotel Partners appointed Greg Mount as CEO of Victory Hotel Partners and Gary Sims as CEO of its subsidiary, Hay Creek Hotels & Restaurants. Mount will be focused on leveraging Victory’s vertically integrated platform, executing mergers and acquisitions, and more. Sims will focus on the acquisition, renovation, and repositioning of independent and boutique hotels and restaurants.

Loews Hotels & Co has promoted Monica Xuereb to the role of chief commercial officer. Xuereb was previously chief revenue officer for the company. As chief commercial officer, Xuereb will lead the company’s commercial strategies.

Amanda Joiner has been named global vice president and head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. Joiner transitions from her role as general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, and brings three decades of hospitality experience to her new role.

HEI Hotels & Resorts announced the promotion of Jeremy See to the role of chief commercial officer. In his new role, See will be responsible for overseeing HEI’s sales and revenue management disciplines, driving business and revenue potential.

Advertisement

Sandpiper Hospitality has expanded its senior leadership team. John Barrar is now serving as senior vice president of IT systems and integration and Nathan Beck is senior vice president of operations.

Mainsail Lodging & Development has announced the appointment of Susan Marlow as chief people officer, Denis Cruz as corporate director of retail, and Vincente Lavayen as corporate director of beverage.

Fontainebleau Development has announced Brett Mufson as president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Mufson remains president of Fontainebleau Development and will now be responsible for leading the Las Vegas, Nevada, project.

George Goldhoff has been named president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City pending regulatory approval. Mike Sampson, who has been serving as interim general manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, has been promoted to general manager. Both hires are effective January 30, 2023.

Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle has named Scott Youngblood area general manager for its five hotels based in Portland, Oregon. The properties overseen by Youngblood include Hotel deluxe, Sentinel, Hotel Lucia, The Heathman Hotel, and Dossier.

The Driskill announced the appointment of Markus Puereschitz as general manager. In his new role, Puereschitz will manage day-to-day operations at the hotel and oversee the team that operates the property.

Mark Samsow has been appointed general manager for the Compass Hotel by Margaritaville in Anna Maria Sound. Samsow has spent the past six years operating branded select-service and luxury boutique hotels in San Luis Obispo County, California.

The Hyatt Carmel Highlands announced the hiring of Gerri Lynch Manzo as general manager. Prior to joining the Hyatt Carmel Highlands, Manzo was general manager at Bear Springs Hotel, a boutique hotel in Highland, California.

Sage Hospitality announced that Rachel Wilson has been named hotel general manager of The Source Hotel + Market Hall. Wilson joined the Sage Independent Collection in July 2021 in the role of hotel general manager for The Hotel Zags Portland.

The Mark Hotel announced Etienne Haro as general manager. Most recently, he served as director of La Mamounia, and, prior to that role, he was executive assistant manager of Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Marriott International has appointed Clif Clark as general manager of The Westin St. Francis and area general manager of San Francisco. As general manager for The Westin St. Francis, he will guide the strategy and vision for the property.

Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan, announced the appointment of Sherrilyn Cavanaugh as director of sales and marketing. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Cavanaugh will oversee the hotel’s revenue management strategy.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Kelly Merryfield as director of sales and marketing for Pendry Manhattan West. Merryfield has been tasked to drive overall sales, marketing, and public relations for the hotel.

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, an MMI Hotel Group property, announced the hiring of Roland Biron as director of sales. Biron will manage all sales for the resort, design plans for efficiency, and foster relationships with clients.

The Windsor Court in New Orleans, Louisiana, has announced two new leadership promotions at the property: Hailey Claudio has been promoted to assistant director of rooms and Gerard Vitrano has been named director of engineering.