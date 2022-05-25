Mountain View Grand Resort Names Hay Creek Hotels Manager

DENVER—Hay Creek Hotels announced they have taken over the management of the Mountain View Grand Resort’s operations. This is a win for the company and its partners as the property is one of the remaining “Grand Resort Hotels” in New Hampshire’s White National Forest.

Since 1865, when Mr. and Mrs. Dodge opened their farmhouse doors to two traveling strangers, Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa has been located in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, offering hotel guests an experience with their range of amenities and activities.

“Such an act of kindness to traveling strangers truly embodies the heart of hospitality that we have dedicated our careers to. We feel beyond privileged to be the stewards of such a special place, where thousands of guests visit every year to make their own family histories,” said Greg Mount, founding partner, Victory Hotel Partners.

Advertisement

A member of the Historic Hotels of America, the Mountain View Grand is on over 1,600 acres of land, and has 141 guestrooms and suites, over 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, multiple restaurants including a private subterranean wine cellar, a full-service Tower Spa with views of the White Mountains, nine-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, and year-round activities including hiking, fly fishing, mountain biking, ice skating, snowmobile, and Nordic ski trails, as well as a working farm.

With its proximity to Boston, New York City, and Montreal, the White Mountain Range is a destination for outdoor enthusiasts and families looking for adventure year-round. The resort is near the alpine skiing at Cannon Mountain, Attitash Mountain, and Bretton Woods.

The resort has plans to undergo a rehaul of their employee housing as well as renovations to the lobby and clubhouse, upgrades to their IT systems, a plan for additional meeting and event space, and enhancements to their F&B offerings, including the creation of an additional F&B outlet.

“With 156 years of history becoming a part of our portfolio, Hay Creek Hotels is committed to giving back to this community by supporting local workers, leading fundraiser events, and operating with a strong green initiative,” says Norman MacLeod, president and CEO of Hay Creek Hotels. “As a management company, we pride ourselves on our focus on community, one of our core pillars, and we are proud to celebrate the rich history of this resort while offering classic New Hampshire hospitality with the modern upgrades our guests have come to expect.”