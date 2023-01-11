Hilton Unveils New Brand: Spark by Hilton

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced the launch of Spark by Hilton, the newest addition to its portfolio of brands. Following research, the introduction of Spark by Hilton fills an open space in the industry by creating a new premium economy lodging option to meet the needs of more guests and owners seeking value, quality, and consistency. The brand provides a reliable stay for guests at an accessible price. For developers, it leverages a conversion model to offer an investment option for owners.

“Hilton has pioneered the hospitality industry as we know it today, and we continue to grow our portfolio as our guests’ and owners’ needs evolve. The debut of Spark by Hilton builds on that legacy of developing world-class brands as we work to serve any guest, for any trip occasion, anywhere in the world,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton.

Spark by Hilton builds on Hilton’s work evaluating the market to develop new brands to meet the evolving needs of guests and owners and provide a hotel for every traveler for every stay. Over the last 15 years, Hilton has more than doubled its brand portfolio and number of rooms around the world organically, creating a range of brands across categories.

Value for Guests

Serving guests looking to maximize the value of their travel experience, Spark by Hilton will deliver essentials. Elements of Spark by Hilton will include: ​​​​

Simplicity: Spark by Hilton will offer a simple design with splashes of color that bring the outdoors in. Each hotel will provide a sense of arrival with colorful exterior walls and artwork. The public space will have multi-functional seating from communal tables to rocking chairs, offering options for guests to eat, socialize, or work throughout the day. Focusing on practical amenities, the simple, streamlined furniture within guestrooms will include an open closet, in-room refrigerator, multi-purpose work surface, and bathroom.

Spark by Hilton will offer a simple design with splashes of color that bring the outdoors in. Each hotel will provide a sense of arrival with colorful exterior walls and artwork. The public space will have multi-functional seating from communal tables to rocking chairs, offering options for guests to eat, socialize, or work throughout the day. Focusing on practical amenities, the simple, streamlined furniture within guestrooms will include an open closet, in-room refrigerator, multi-purpose work surface, and bathroom. Service: As part of the Hilton family of brands, ​team members with attention to detail will provide service. And, guests will be given the tools needed to make the most of their stay, such as 24-hour digital check-in and Digital Key. ​

As part of the Hilton family of brands, ​team members with attention to detail will provide service. And, guests will be given the tools needed to make the most of their stay, such as 24-hour digital check-in and Digital Key. ​ Unexpected Touches: Spark by Hilton will help add value to the guest experience by offering a complimentary breakfast with coffee, juice, and a bagel bar with spreads, so guests can fuel up before hitting the road. The brand will also offer a 24-hour retail market for on-the-go travelers.

Spark by Hilton will help add value to the guest experience by offering a complimentary breakfast with coffee, juice, and a bagel bar with spreads, so guests can fuel up before hitting the road. The brand will also offer a 24-hour retail market for on-the-go travelers. Consistency: To ensure the goal of a consistent guest experience, each hotel will be required to complete a full renovation, encompassing all guest-facing areas of the hotel, prior to joining Spark by Hilton and the Hilton family.

“In looking at the economy category, we saw a segment that has grown dramatically but lacks consistency, providing us an opportunity to deliver on the needs of this underserved segment of travelers,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “True to its name, Spark by Hilton signifies the start of something great—a moment of ignition as we add energy and momentum into the category and deliver the most reliable and friendly stays. This breakthrough premium economy brand will deliver the essentials done exceptionally well for every guest, every time along with friendly service—ensuring all travelers can enjoy a great hotel experience where they feel truly cared for.”

Value for Owners

Hilton is creating value for owners and operators with the launch of Spark by Hilton. This conversion brand provides an opportunity for existing properties by reimagining the economy segment and focusing on areas that drive the guest experience while also providing a consistent look and feel across each hotel.

Owners also will benefit from Hilton’s network, business model, and commercial engines, including supply chain management, a pricing model, and automated customer offerings such as digital check-in and Digital Key.

“Spark by Hilton was developed in close collaboration with our developer community, and we are thrilled by the positive feedback and excitement we have received to date,” said Alissa Klees, brand leader, Spark by Hilton. “In fact, we already have more than 100 deals in various stages of development across the United States, with the first properties anticipated to open this year.”

Spark by Hilton guests will be part of Hilton Honors, Hilton’s guest loyalty program for the company’s portfolio of more than 7,000 hotels worldwide.