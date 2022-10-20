This Week’s Comings & Goings

Remington Hotels has welcomed Amanda Gray as chief human resources officer. Bringing over 20 years of experience to her role, Gray will be responsible for a unified vision across all Ashford portfolio companies.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has promoted Shilpan Patel to executive vice president, North America franchise operations, and Gustavo Viescas to president, LATAMC, to the company’s executive committee, effective immediately.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts appointed Alejandro Reynal as president and CEO. More here.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group appointed Christopher Amato to the newly created position of director of culture. His responsibilities include working alongside the company’s existing leaders to ensure they’re upholding IRHG’s standards of hospitality while introducing foundations to new IRHG employees.

Commonwealth Hotels announced Amber Das has been appointed as general manager of the Candlewood Suites Indianapolis South. Das brings over 10 years of experience to her new role, previously serving as food service director of Quest Food Management.

La Concha Resort and Condado Ocean Club announced the appointment of new general managers. Miguel “Mike” Rivera has been appointed general manager of La Concha Resort and Carlo F. Chávez has been appointed general manager of Condado Ocean Club.

Geronimo Hospitality Group has named Christopher Wolfgramm the dual general manager of Ironworks Hotel Beloit and Goodwin Hotel, both located in downtown Beloit, Wisconsin. His responsibilities include managing employees and guests, among others.

Taylor Hospitality welcomed Christina Eads as general manager of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse in Petersburg, West Virginia. As general manager, Eads is responsible for all aspects of the hotel’s operations.

Rosewood Inn of Anasazi announced the appointment of Andre Sattler as executive chef. In this role, Sattler will be responsible for providing strategic direction to the property’s culinary team and overseeing the property’s food and beverage outlets.

Paséa Hotel & Spa welcomed Johnathan Benvenuti as chef de cuisine. He will work with the executive chef and bring elevated menus to the property’s restaurant. He previously worked for Broadway by Amar Santana.

Grand Hyatt Vail announced three resort appointments. The food and beverage team hired Pascal Coudouy as executive chef and Carrie Clay as director of operations. In addition, Ewan Knowles has been appointed as director of engineering.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort & Spa, announced three members to its leadership team: Matthew Vandegrift as general manager, Thomas Overton IV as director of rooms, and Charles Stuart as director of food and beverage.

The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, has hired Anca Flynn as director of restaurant and beverage programs and Thomas Davis as executive chef of the hotel’s restaurant concepts including The Betty, Willow Bar, and St. Julep.

BRPH, an architecture, engineering, and construction firm, announced that Rick Sconyers has joined the firm’s Orlando-based hospitality group as a hospitality project executive. During his career, he worked for Hard Rock International, among other companies.