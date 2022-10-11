PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the global expansion of The Meetings Collection, which now includes over 160 hotels and resorts across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

A curated collection of hotels and resorts in meetings destinations, The Meetings Collection caters to planners by putting their needs at the forefront, making it easier to organize multiple multi-year meetings across hotels and brands. The Collection first launched in the United States in late 2021 and is a part of the Wyndham Business program.

“Over the last several years, Wyndham has continued adding to an already robust portfolio of aspirational hotels and resorts, introducing new offerings in some of the world’s most popular and sought-after destinations,” said Carol Lynch, senior vice president, global sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This growth, combined with the continued recovery of group travel, make now the right time to expand The Meetings Collection globally. These hotels and their teams are experts in delivering exceptional experiences and, through The Meetings Collection, Wyndham is making it easier than ever for planners—specifically those booking two or more events at one or multiple hotels—to save time, save money, and get rewarded in the process.”

There are perks are available on qualified bookings at all U.S. hotels and resorts within The Meetings Collection. Perks are also available in all regions globally but in some cases may be available only for a limited time.

In addition to planner perks and a portfolio of hotels and resorts, properties participating in The Meetings Collection allow organizers to enhance their events with activities and experiences designed for every meeting. Options include locally-sourced spirit tastings, beach and city cleanup programs, culinary competitions, racing excursions, and more.