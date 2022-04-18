Remington Hotels Acquires Chesapeake Hospitality

DALLAS—Remington Hotels has acquired Chesapeake Hospitality’s hotel management expertise. With 65 years of experience helping hotel owners and real estate investors in the eastern United States, Chesapeake joins Remington with a complementary vision and mission.

The acquisition expands Remington’s footprint to Midwestern markets, including Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Detroit, and St. Louis. Additionally, Remington will expand its portfolio of IHG and independent properties in several locations as well as add its first Wyndham property. Though the two companies will be operating under the Remington Hotels brand, all former Chesapeake hotels will remain under the same management and can expect the same exceptional service.

Chesapeake is a results-driven and culture-forward organization. Chesapeake was built on creating asset value by performing turnarounds, re-branding, and re-positioning, which is critical in the post-pandemic hotel management marketplace. Joining Remington will give resources that will take what clients love about Chesapeake and drive hotel success and profitability. Chris Green, who joined Chesapeake over 22 years ago, will serve as divisional president of Remington.

“I’m so proud that Chesapeake is joining Remington, a company that is known for its stellar results and has made a real cultural shift in the hotel management space,” said Green. “This partnership will be a practice in blending two companies that have operated in different geographical lanes and have a steadfast commitment to doing what is best for their clients and employees. I’m looking forward to taking the service our clients know and love to the next level as we access the resources Remington has to offer.”

Remington Hotels has been pursuing an organization with similar standards and strengths with which to partner. Chesapeake and Remington are both defined by their core values as much as their core competencies. With Chesapeake’s tagline being “experience what’s possible” and Remington’s being “where passionate people thrive,” the two companies are aligned and are both associate-focused, providing better hotel owners and guest service.

“Though the hospitality space has faced massive challenges over the past few years, Remington has remained steadfast in its commitment to being the best hotel manager in the industry,” said Remington President and CEO Sloan Dean. “By melding Chesapeake’s culture and know-how with ours, we’ll be able to cultivate even stronger relationships with our properties’ owners by providing them with more resources, better economies of scale, and a more satisfying guest experience.”

With the completion of this transaction, Remington Hotels will have a portfolio of 121 managed properties under contract in 28 states and Washington D.C. As a result of the acquisition, Remington’s mix of non-affiliated REIT hotels will increase from approximately 20 percent to approximately 40 percent. The combined company will be headquartered in Dallas and oversee all day-to-day operations of the entire national portfolio of properties. The same management teams will still be in place to deliver the same level of service owners, and guests expect.