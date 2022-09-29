This Week’s Comings & Goings

Stonebridge Cos. announced Tom Brinkman has joined the team as president and chief operating officer. In his new role, Brinkman will drive operational performance and assist in the execution of the company’s growth strategy.

HP Hotels announced that it has named Stephanie Atkisson vice president of sales, marketing, and revenue. Atkisson is returning to HP Hotels, where she worked for the majority of her career before leaving in 2019 when she worked as a meeting planner and hospitality consultant.

Rosewood Hotel Group announced leadership appointments and promotions. Priya Kapoor joins the group as vice president of digital, Soo Jeong Lee has been promoted to vice president of design, and Simon Gilkes has been promoted to senior director of commercial.

KSL Resorts announced the appointment of Nordee Saritvanich as vice president of investment and business development, where he will expand KSL Resorts’ boutique resort platform, targeting hotels in secondary and tertiary markets.

Marriott International announced Alexina Beauperthuy has been appointed as general manager for the Marriott Stanton South Beach Resort. Most recently, Beauperthuy served as director of food and beverage for The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington has announced the appointment of Victor Diaz as director of operations. Diaz will oversee the processes of rooms and food and beverage divisions, bringing his experience to create an experience for guests at the property.

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort named Marguerite Heap as its new hotel manager. Heap has over 20 years of front office experience, working throughout her career as a hotel assistant manager, front office manager, and more.

Springboard Hospitality announced the appointment of Keith Kirsten as director of sales and marketing for Sierra Nevada Resort, an Outbound Hotel in Mammoth Lakes, California, opening on November 1, 2022.

Pacifica Hospitality Group has hired Kendahl Rasnick as director of sales for the AC Hotel Dallas by the Galleria and Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas by the Galleria. In this position, Rasnick is responsible for driving revenue to the properties.

Dirty Habit at Hotel Zelos in San Francisco, California, has announced the appointment of Steven Marshall to lead bartender. In this position, he will be responsible for the training, development, and management of the bar staff and inventory.

Wyndham Destinations has announced two promotions. Edwin Pierre-Louis has been promoted to multi-site general manager for Club Wyndham National Harbor and Club Wyndham Old Town Alexandria. Francisco “Mike” Duran has been named general manager for WorldMark Big Bear.

The Morrow Hotel announced its leadership team including General Manager Paul Puzzanghero, Hotel Manager Babou Sain, Director of Sales Dionne Dabney-Williams, Director of Food and Beverage Adrian Mishek, and Marketing Manager Ashely Hunter Perez.

The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomed Nick Dorney as visitor services manager. In this role, Dorney oversees operations and manages logistics to represent the destination and local and regional events.