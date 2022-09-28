Park Hyatt New York Presents Latest Rotating Art Exhibition

NEW YORK—Park Hyatt New York presented guests and locals with its latest rotating art exhibition by contemporary abstract artist and hotel bellman for eight years, Jeffrey Okyere-Agyei.

Marking Okyere-Agyei’s third exhibit at the Park Hyatt New York, the collection titled “TeRa-NiSeR ToTeMs,” is inspired by the artist’s upbringing in Ghana, where totems were a large part of the physical symbology he experienced, as passed down through the generations. Ghana’s culture, artifacts, and storytelling honor totems as important fixtures embedded in their history, and typically possess spirits of animals, plants, and various other entities associated with their ancestors.

“I have always been intrigued by ancient mythical artifacts and have found their relevance to the human story fascinating,” said Okyere-Agyei. “’TeRa-NiSeR ToTeMs’ has become my creative interpretation of one aspect of our human history—modern art—and its spiritual symbology as a way to connect the past to the present. With the use of resin and vibrant color pigments, each piece has a unique mystical reverence about it to draw in today’s discerning traveler.”

Last fall, the hotel presented Okyere-Agyei’s “EDIFICE,” an abstract interpretation of New York City’s cityscapes and skyline. Prior to that in September 2019, Okyere-Agyei displayed his first Park Hyatt New York exhibit, “Future Art for the Present,” which reflected his love of movement in nature, space, and geometry. “TeRa-NiSeR ToTeMs” will be on display at Park Hyatt New York’s ground-level Avenue Gallery and in The Living Room through the end of December 2022.

“In the spirit of Hyatt’s commitment to caring for others so they can be their best, we’re thrilled to feature another impressive collection from Jeffrey and simultaneously offer guests and locals a new, thought-provoking art experience,” said Kimberly Dixon, interim general manager for Park Hyatt New York. “Demonstrating Jeffrey’s dexterity as an artist as well as the destination of New York City as a melting pot for diverse cultures from around the world, it’s only fitting that his last exhibit focused on New York City, and this one visualizes his home country of Ghana. Just as renowned art is an indelible aspect of Park Hyatt New York’s design and ambiance, Jeffrey is an invaluable contributor to the hotel’s exceptional service and enriching experiences.”