BWH Hotel Group Opens Vīb Denver RiNo

DENVER, Colorado—BWH Hotel Group announced the opening of its urban boutique brand, Vīb, in Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo). The new property is the latest addition to the Vīb portfolio, which brings together spaces for collaboration and socialization while still offering function. The hotel officially debuted following an opening event attended by President of International Operations Ron Pohl; Vice President of Brand Management Michael Morton; TWC Investor Group; and Visit Denver, RiNo Art District.

Vīb Denver RiNo includes a rooftop restaurant, McDevitt Taco Supply, and also Heady Coffee Co. on property. The hotel also has a lobby bar with cocktails, light dining, and espresso beverages.

“Today’s modern traveler is demanding uncompromised style and service, and our newest hotel in Denver meets those expectations,” said Morton. “We launched our reimagined Vīb prototype earlier this year and we’re excited to now bring the design to Denver. Our newest hotel is in the heart of the city’s thriving RiNo district and will provide today’s business and leisure traveler with upscale vibrance and modern amenities.”

Vīb Denver RiNo, which is operated by TWC Management, is within proximity to a variety of local attractions including the National Western Complex, the Denver Coliseum, The Mission Ballroom, Number Thirty Eight, the Forney Museum of Transportation, Coors Field, Ironton Distillery, the Colorado Convention Center, 16th Street Mall, and more. The hotel is also nearby the 18th & Blake light rail station, where travelers can catch the A-line to Denver International Airport or Union Station.

“We are so excited to offer travelers truly unique hotel stays in the RiNo district,” adds Jennifer Gipfert, CEO and owner of TWC Management. “We know that guests are looking for travel experiences that capture the essence of the local area, and we have done just that with this new hotel. Our team is looking forward to delivering exceptional service to guests from around the world.”

Vīb has a global pipeline including destinations like Cape Town, South Africa; Tempe, Arizona; and the Greek island of Crete, joining hotels already open in Bangkok, Thailand; Antalya, Turkey; and Springfield, Missouri.

The brand has garnered interest from developers who appreciate Vīb’s product offering, which is also supported by BWH Hotel Group. Every Vīb hotel is given systems support and is on-boarded with access to BWH Hotel Group’s website, partnerships and sales team, and revenue management system.

“Vīb creates a unique investment opportunity for developers,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer. “A leader in the boutique segment, Vīb’s minimal footprint, innovatively designed social spaces, and tech-infused amenities make this brand an ideal fit in some of the world’s most visited destinations. We’re excited about the future of Vīb and look forward to opening additional properties.”

Vīb debuted its new design with the opening of its Tempe location in March 2022.