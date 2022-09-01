This Week’s Comings & Goings

McNeill Investment Group has named Travis Murray as the new president of McNeill Hotel Company. In this new position, Murray will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of the company, including brand and owner relations, sales and marketing, and more.

Dream Hotel Group announced the appointment of Marc Marrone as corporate chef overseeing culinary operations, menu development, creative concepts, and strategic execution of proprietary dining and nightlife offerings at new locations worldwide.

Remington Hotels has announced Yanti Blackard has been promoted to general manager of the Hampton Inn Atlanta-Mall of Georgia. Her predecessor, Sagar Barhe, has also been promoted to divisional vice president.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Brandy Staab to the role of hotel manager. In her new role, she will oversee the entire daily operations of the hotel and will lead its teams to continue personalized services for guests.

The Plaza Hotel in New York City has appointed Luigi Romaniello as managing director. Romaniello will oversee all aspects of the hotel including daily operations, guest experiences, and continued growth strategies.

The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Andrew Lott as director of sales and marketing. Lott will be responsible for driving property revenue via the implementation of sales and marketing tactics.

Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta has appointed Josh Hopkins as the hotel’s executive chef. In this role, Hopkins will oversee the hotel’s two food and beverage. With nearly 30 years of experience, Hopkins joins the property from Thompson Hotels.

106 Jefferson and Valor Hospitality Partners announced the appointment of Jarrod Himes as executive chef to lead the property’s dining concepts and culinary team. He will oversee the property’s two on-site food & beverage options.

The Grant Aspen announced the appointment of Chantaye Avery as the new director of reservations and revenue strategy. With over 15 years of hospitality experience, Avery worked as the regional director of revenue management for Hospitality Ventures Management Group prior to her new role.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bacara, Santa Barbara announced the appointment of five new chefs: Bryon Lopez, sous chef, ‘O’ Bar + Kitchen; Joshua Kellim, restaurant chef, Angel Oak; Leonard Gensolin, restaurant chef, The Bistro and Bar de Vino; Christine Rosell, pastry chef; and Erik Sandven, banquet chef.

Ensemble Hospitality announced the appointments of Samuel Grant to corporate hotel finance director, Pam Ryan to corporate director of hotel operations, and Silvia Villegas to employee experience manager, effective immediately.