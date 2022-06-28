Dream Hotel Group Announces Development Plans for Unscripted Wichita

NEW YORK— Dream Hotel Group—home to its Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels, The Chatwal, and By Dream Hotel Group brands—announced plans to open a 155-key hotel in the Ballpark District mixed-use development in downtown Wichita, Kansas. Scheduled to open in 2024, Unscripted Wichita will feature 155 guestrooms and multiple food and beverage offerings, including a signature restaurant on the street level and a rooftop bar and lounge with views of the downtown skyline and Riverfront Stadium.

“The Unscripted Hotels brand is a great fit for the city of Wichita. Driven by local food and beverage, thoughtful design, and a culture of friendly service, Unscripted gives travelers what they want in a hotel—an authentic experience that delights the senses and enhances their lifestyle, but at a more accessible price point,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “We found a great partner in EPC Real Estate Group, a company that plays an important role in Wichita’s history and transformation story. We are excited to collaborate with such a talented group who understands and appreciates our brand of hospitality and represents the values we share in contributing to the revitalization of great cities.”

“We are very excited to announce Unscripted as the centerpiece of this landmark redevelopment,” remarked Austin Bradley of EPC Real Estate Group. “We are eager to build on the existing momentum within Delano and continue to elevate the Riverfront Stadium experience for the entire community. This notion remained at the forefront when selecting the hotel brand and management company, and Unscripted will do just that.”

Led by Kansas-based developer EPC Real Estate Group with architectural design by DLR Group, Unscripted Wichita is poised to become part of Wichita’s downtown redevelopment efforts. When open, the boutique hotel will be the hospitality center of Wichita’s Ballpark District, a mixed-use development that adds three signature buildings and 120,000 square feet of class A office, retail, and restaurant space to Wichita’s West Bank and Delano community. Located adjacent to Riverfront Stadium, the downtown redevelopment efforts also include improvements to the west bank of the Arkansas River.

City of Wichita Mayor Dr. Brandon Whipple said, “This new addition to our riverfront adds a much-needed amenity that furthers vitality to the popular Delano neighborhood while advancing our overall downtown redevelopment efforts. Wichita presents the perfect opportunity for growth, and we’re thrilled to see continued investment in our city.”

Home of the Wichita Wind Surge Minor League Baseball team, Riverfront Stadium hosts 150-175 events each year with approximately 500,000 annual visitors. The office-retail development will open onto the ballpark’s concourse to the west, with plans for a pedestrian sky bridge connecting to the new Unscripted Wichita hotel.

The largest city in Kansas, Wichita is the “Air Capital of the World.” The birthplace to aircraft manufacturing companies Beechcraft, Cessna, and Stearman Aircraft, the city remains a center of the U.S. aircraft industry with Textron, Learjet, Airbus, and Boeing/Spirit AeroSystems continuing to operate in Wichita.

With the city undergoing regeneration and gaining momentum on the sporting and cultural events stage, Wichita is becoming a popular tourist destination and a place where art aficionados, history lovers, self-proclaimed foodies, and outdoor adventurers all find a lot to love.

The announcement follows the recent signings of Cas en Bas Beach Resort by Dream Hotel Group in St. Lucia; Dream Frisco, Texas; Dream Miami, Florida; and Dream Louisville, Kentucky, and signals another milestone in the continued growth of the company and its portfolio of lifestyle brands.

Dream Hotel Group has 15 hotels open and 25 new locations in various stages of development worldwide.