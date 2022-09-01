Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer Conversion Opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer, located in metropolitan Alabama.

Formerly a Red Roof Inn, the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer is a 66-room hotel located off of I-20 with access to I-459. The hotel has interior corridors and offers free in-room WiFi, an expanded cable package, a business center, coin laundry, a snack center, and free coffee in the lobby. All guestrooms are non-smoking and the hotel is pet-friendly.

Local attractions include the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Zoo, Bessemer Civic Center, Bessemer Hall of History, and Tannehill Ironworks Historic State Park.

The property participates in RediRewards from Red Roof. The hotel also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.