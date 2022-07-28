This Week’s Comings & Goings

Aimbridge Hospitality has welcomed Mark Cholupek to the role of chief legal officer. In addition, Aimbridge has also hired Tim Pruiett as senior vice president of acquisitions and investments and Emily Gerstner as vice president of philanthropic partnerships and community outreach.

Main Street Hospitality has announced the appointments of Joe Gallo to president and Terry Coughlin to hospitality leadership coach. In their new roles, Gallo and Coughlin are responsible for the hospitality group and its portfolio.

Timbers Company announced the appointment of John Starr to chief financial officer. With more than 20 years of experience, Starr joins the company’s executive leadership team to manage business development and financial operations.

Advertisement

Jillian Lehmann has been named director of sales for The Statler, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel. Lehmann has more than 15 years of hospitality sales and leadership experience, most recently with Crescent Hotels and Resorts.

The Ritz-Carlton For Lauderdale has appointed Paula DaSilva as director of culinary and beverage of the property. In her newly appointed role, DaSilva is responsible for the property’s culinary outlets, beverage and wine program, in-room dining, and more.

The InterContinental Mark Hopkins announced Phil Amidon as the hotel’s new director of food and beverage. At the property, he will oversee the culinary team at the hotel with responsibility for the restaurant, sky lounge, and banquet services.

Deon Togami has been named beverage manager for Prince Waikiki. Togami will oversee beverage operations across the property, including in-room dining, the poolside, and the hotel’s dining venue.

JW Marriott Nashville hired three director-level employees: Gary Barr as director of revenue, Jennifer Horstman as director of people and culture, and Chris Mitchum as director of food and beverage.

Hilton announced the appointment of Sean McCarron to general manager and Jill Yurko to director of sales and marketing for Conrad Orlando, expected to open in summer 2023.

The soon-to-open AC Hotel by Marriott in Bethesda, Maryland, has recruited a leadership team: Chris Raines is general manager, Maria Bardos is director of sales, and Jim Barnett is director of food and beverage with responsibility for Corella Café & Lounge.

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis announced the appointment of two executives to its operations team: Iyad Mourad has been named hotel manager and Julieta Mechkarska has been named food and beverage director.

CBRE announced its expanding its small balance lending presence in Southern California with Sam Ha and Lars Leweck joining as vice presidents and Cameron Heath joining as a senior analyst.

Visit Panama City Beach announced the appointment of Steve Bailey as vice president of sales. Bailey previously served as director of sales and operations for a local hospitality group for over 20 years.