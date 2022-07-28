Mint House Opens Two Philadelphia Locations

NEW YORK—Mint House announced the opening of two new locations in Philadelphia—Mint House at The Ledger, a landmarked building overlooking Independence Hall, and Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel, a 130-year-old landmarked property. Additionally, as part of its partnership with EB Realty Management Corp, which owns The Divine Lorraine, Mint House will open a to-be-named 47-unit full building conversion in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood in Q4 2022.

“Our partnerships with The Ledger and The Divine Lorraine Hotel, two historic buildings that are an important part of Philadelphia’s rich history and current real estate development, are ideal locations for our innovative residential hospitality model,” said Elizabeth Herzberg, Mint House’s vice president of development. “As travelers continue to stay longer, extending their trips and working more from the road, we believe Mint House will continue to meet consumer demands with more space for smarter stays.”

Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel will open phase one of its full building expansion in mid-July with apartments along one of Philadelphia’s North Broad Street. Developer Eric Blumenfeld purchased the building in 2012 and after restoration and has partnered with Mint House to create a destination with food, drink, lodging, and event spaces. The property will have updated interiors that blend the building’s heritage with a contemporary feel and will have Mint House’s Shop Your Stay program—allowing guests to shop their space’s decor and products from their phones and ship items home. As with all Mint House properties, apartments will have full kitchens, expansive living areas, in-unit laundry, and contactless and mobile-first check-in.

In addition to James Beard semi-finalist Angela Cicala and her husband Joe’s Italian fine-dining restaurant, Cicala, Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel will be home to a wood-fired pizza and aperitivo concept, debuting later this summer. Additionally, former Top Chef contestant Natalie Maronski and Robert “DEL” Femine’s hospitality group, Underground Concepts, will operate four venues at the property including “the daily.” coffee shop, “broad hall.” event space, “foundation.” cocktail bar and recording studio, and an all-day restaurant and retail space, “annex”, opening this summer.

“The North Broad community is about to enter a new era with the introduction of Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel,” said Eric Blumenfeld, owner of EB Realty Management Corp. “The Divine Lorraine with its wonderfully relevant and no doubt historic past (some would even say it’s visited by spirits of a bygone era), is culturally suited to collaborate with Mint House’s hip young culture, inspired by the cuisine of chef Joe Cicala, pastry chef Angela Cicala and Top Chef’s Natalie Maronski in eight separate indoor/outdoor offerings, blasting the Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel into a level unparalleled anyplace, anywhere. Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel has a close partnership with the neighboring Met Philadelphia, which will soon host the likes of Ringo Starr, Alicia Keys, and Amy Schumer.”

Mint House at The Ledger—Philadelphia opened its doors in May 2022, after an adaptive reuse project, and has 40 lofted apartments with kitchens, workspaces, and in-unit washer and dryers. The encased beams and concrete in the lofted units show the Georgian Revival-style architecture throughout the building, which was designed by Horace Trumbauer in 1923. The interiors have blueprints of the building as well as warm woods and black accents. The property includes a fitness center offering on-demand classes, a lounge, private workspaces, and bookable conference rooms. The property was also the debut location for a partnership between Mint House and Public Goods, which will now be the brand’s standard bathroom amenities line.

“I am truly excited about the partnership with Mint House at The Ledger,” says Peter d’Aubermont of Heights Advisors. “The Ledger’s unbeatable location with views of Independence Hall, proximity to the National Constitution Center, Liberty Bell, Washington Square Park, and the historic districts of Society Hill and Old City make it the perfect option for anyone looking for a taste of American history.”

Both The Ledger and Divine Lorraine Hotel will have Mint House’s Stock Your Stay program, allowing guests to pre-stock their apartment with groceries prior to arrival. Both properties will also participate in Mint House’s subscription Mint Pass program. Mint House has more than 22 properties in more than 15 major U.S. cities including New York, Miami, Austin, Denver, and Nashville. Recent and upcoming openings include New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Seattle.