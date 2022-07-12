Aimbridge Hospitality Creates Six New Operational Divisions

PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality has announced the creation of six operational divisions to give owners the advantage of working with a global company while benefiting from the nimbleness of smaller, vertical-focused operations. The six operational divisions further show Aimbridge at scale, benefiting owners through strengthened services along with talent, training and recruitment, supplier agreements, and partnerships with industry brands.

“Our new divisions are built upon the foundation of the operating verticals we launched several years ago, now enhanced by our recent investment in operations leadership. Mark Tamis, president of global operations, has oversight for the operating divisions allowing each team to sharpen their vertical expertise and add value for our owners,” said Michael J. Deitemeyer, president and CEO.

The vertical expertise-driven operating divisions are:

Full Service: Hotel and resort expertise at scale

Evolution Lifestyle: Differentiated through curated experiences

Enhanced Select Service: Focused service for success

Select Service: Efficiencies that drive results for short and extended stays

Additionally, two geographically focused divisions will bolster international growth:

EMEA: Expanding beyond the UK and Europe

LATAM: Building from a strong foundation in Mexico

“The new structure of our six operating divisions builds on Aimbridge’s operating acumen with a focus on specific industry verticals where we have proven expertise and results,” said Mark Tamis, president of global operations. “Each division, serving as distinct business units, will be led by a highly skilled and experienced divisional president who will drive efficiency for decisions, nimbleness to proactively support the properties, and bolster dedicated teams to optimize results.”

The six Divisional Presidents of the newly introduced operating divisions are:

Rob Smith, Full Service Division

Will Loughran, Evolution Lifestyle Division

Ben Perelmuter, Enhanced Select Service Division

Simon Mendy, Select Service Division

David J. Anderson, EMEA Division

Leandro Castillo, LATAM Division

The introduction of the operating divisions is another step forward for Aimbridge as it commits to and invests in providing a management experience for owners. In May 2022, Aimbridge welcomed Tamis to his role, and the company continues to make investments in people and programs.