This Week’s Comings & Goings

YOTEL announced a series of several senior appointments: Rohan Thakkar has been promoted to chief development officer; Edward Pinchard joins as chief commercial officer; Olivia Donnan joins as vice president of brand and communications; Clare Bastiman has been promoted to vice president of commercial operations; Nader Nawwar has been promoted to vice president of business performance, Europe and Middle East; Travis Breen has been named vice president of business performance, USA; and Augustin Cacot joins as vice president of demand. In addition, YOTEL has named Gilberto Garcia-Tunon general manager of YOTEL and YOTELPAD Miami.

Trilogy Spa Holdings announced the appointment of Caitlin McKenna to chief development officer. She will work toward implementing strategies to meet Trilogy’s expansion plans.

Cape Resorts announced the appointment of Dan Flannery as CEO. Flannery is charged with leading Cape Resorts’ operations and continuing its strategic growth, starting with the renovation and reopening of the Pridwin on Shelter Island.

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has named Julie Bourgeois senior vice president, retail, which is a newly created role for the company.

Michael Rosen has joined OTO Development as vice president of food and beverage, bringing a wealth of restaurant and hospitality experience to this newly created position.

Marie-Emile (Mimi) Dagot has been hired as director of quality and quest experiences for CoralTree Hospitality, where she will help develop the company’s new customer service program.

JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort has appointed Rhanda Richardson as general manager; she will oversee all operational and sales departments.

Wild Dunes Resort announced the appointment of Nico Scherman to general manager. In this role, Scherman will be responsible for managing the resort on a day-to-day basis.

Provenance Hotels has announced the appointment of Brent Pope to general manager of The Bradley to oversee operations of the boutique hotel.

YMCA of the Rockies welcomes Joshua Huggett as general manager of the Snow Mountain Ranch property in Granby, Colorado.

The Willamette Valley Wine County’s The Allison Inn & Spa announced the appointment of Percey Brandon to general manager of the property.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Lauren Ray as hotel manager, and she will assist in leading the property’s operations and strategies.

Hay Creek Hotels announced Michael Bonasia as director of sales and marketing for Hotel Hartness in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Jekyll Island Club Resort welcomed Johnny Carino as resort executive chef, leading the property’s five restaurants and bar outlets.

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa has named Eric Theiss executive chef. Theiss will oversee all culinary operations at the numerous restaurant and bar offerings onsite as well as banquet operations.

The InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile has announced the appointment of Andrew Court to executive chef, where he will oversee all areas of food production.

Finch & Fork, the newly renovated restaurant at the Kimpton Canary Hotel, has appointed Jazz Moralez to beverage director.

Sheraton Dallas welcomes Brad Barbour as the new director of event management. Barbour brings over 30 years of hospitality experience to the role.

Resort Squaw Creek in Olympic Village has announced Melissa Ratkovits as spa director. She previously worked for Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa.

Kim Abrahamson has been promoted to senior travel designer for The Coconut Traveler in Oahu, Hawaii, where she will create trip itineraries for guests.

The Living Company has named Dave Johnson and Dan Hansen to serve on its board of directors as it expands its services within the hospitality sector.

ESA Management LLC has announced internal promotions to its leadership team: Robert Hubbard to group vice president, operations; Danny Meaux to division vice president, operations-East; Adrian Vasile to divisional vice president, operations-Central; Beran Samba to divisional vice president, operations-West; Haley Coleman to director of operations excellence; and Jackelin Thompson-White to director of corporate housekeeping.

Springboard Hospitality announced the hiring of a new general manager—Anthony Moody—and executive chef—Nicholas Davies—at The Yarrow, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City.

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco has appointed Carlos Gomez and Chris Bean as director of restaurants and executive sous chef, respectively. In addition, the hotel is welcoming Director of Engineering Elgin Thomas.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, owned and managed by Marcus Hotels & Resorts, announced the appointments of Eric Grimm to resort manager and Thor Holm to director of spas.

The Sheraton New Orleans Hotel announced new culinary leaders: Executive Chef Kilian Werner and Sous Chef Spiros Dimitriou.

PPDS has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Mitch Rosenberg to director of LED and LCD Videowalls, Adam Coleman to solutions manager, LED and LCD Videowalls, and Jeff Hadis to channel manager—distribution and DMR.

North Central Group announced several promotions in its senior leadership team: Jeff Lenz to president and chief asset officer, Eric Rottier to chief operating officer, Andy Inman to chief development officer, and Kim Richter to vice president of community and investor relations. And Cathy Gillman is semi-retiring from the company.