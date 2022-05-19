Combined YOTEL and YOTELPAD Concept to Launch This June in Miami

MIAMI—Opening on June 1, 2022, YOTEL will introduce the global hospitality brand’s first combined YOTEL and YOTELPAD concept in downtown Miami. YOTEL Miami has guestrooms while YOTELPAD, situated right above the hotel, has apartment-style pads. A location with modern amenities, guests can experience two on-site restaurants and bars, a pool deck, and gym. Travelers can also check in under a minute via self-service stations, SmartKey mobile entry, in-room mood lighting, and amenity delivery via concierge robots.

“As YOTEL continues to push boundaries in the hospitality industry, we’re proud to launch our first-ever hotel and pad concept in flourishing Downtown Miami,” said Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL. “YOTEL Miami and YOTELPAD Miami are unique in that there’s something for everyone, regardless of length of stay. Our experience is led by smart design and tech-forward amenities, coupled with a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere that allows guests to define their own travel journey. As our third U.S. opening in less than two years, we’re delighted to continue to expand the U.S. footprint and bring travelers the latest in a seamless, smart stay.”

YOTEL Miami’s 222 hotel rooms range from 225 square feet to 430 square feet in king, queen, and twin categories. All rooms have amenities including the convertible SmartBed, storage, and open-concept bathrooms. Guests may also choose their own mood lighting with the room’s color wheel tool and use in-room mobile casting.

YOTELPAD Miami’s 231 apartment-style accommodations are available at one night to monthly rates. Pad spaces ranging from studio to one-bedroom and two-bedroom stays feature a full kitchen with appliances, dishware, washer and dryer, a living room with a custom Murphy bed, and a balcony. An extension of YOTEL Miami with the same level of service and experiences, YOTELPAD Miami guests can use daily housekeeping service and public spaces and facilities.

“Guests will find ease and comfort in every touchpoint of their experience, from checking-in to settling in, coupled with unrivaled amenities,” said Gilberto Garcia-Tunon, general manager. “Standing 31 floors high along the Biscayne Bay skyline, YOTEL Miami’s dining and entertainment will embody the same energy as the city around us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Situated on the ground floor of YOTEL Miami, the hotel has a tapas-style Middle-Eastern restaurant called Mazeh. The restaurant has shareable bites and craft cocktails. Located 12 floors high with views of Biscayne Bay, guests will find the property’s pool and its restaurant Float, an outdoor lounge to enjoy drinks and light fare. There is also a grand-and-go location on the property.

YOTEL Miami and YOTELPAD Miami is developed as a joint venture between Aria Development Group and Aqarat. YOTELPAD Miami is the brand’s second pad location worldwide following the 2020 opening of YOTELPAD Park City. Miami marks YOTEL’s sixth location in the United States and 21st location globally.