WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced it has welcomed six new Premier Partners, growing the program to a record 27 partners and expanding the industry verticals represented.

“We are excited to welcome these new partner organizations to the AHLA family as we continue to grow our reach and impact,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “Our work is more important than ever, and our growing membership base will help ensure that we speak with one united voice, loud and clear on behalf of the hotel industry and its employees.”

New Premier Partners include:

Advertisement

Proskauer’s Hospitality, Gaming & Leisure Group (Gold Partner) has one of the broadest and longest-standing commitments to the hotel and lodging sector among global law firms. Proskauer has experience handling every relevant issue in the industry, including hotel development and construction; mergers and acquisitions; property and portfolio transfers; funds and REITs; IPOs, SPACs, and capital markets; financings; management; marketing; restructurings, workouts, bankruptcies and foreclosures; labor and employment; litigation and arbitration; and all aspects of operations.

(Gold Partner) has one of the broadest and longest-standing commitments to the hotel and lodging sector among global law firms. Proskauer has experience handling every relevant issue in the industry, including hotel development and construction; mergers and acquisitions; property and portfolio transfers; funds and REITs; IPOs, SPACs, and capital markets; financings; management; marketing; restructurings, workouts, bankruptcies and foreclosures; labor and employment; litigation and arbitration; and all aspects of operations. Guest Worldwide (Silver Partner) is a global collective of dynamic companies with more than 40 years of experience serving the needs of diverse markets worldwide: Gilchrist & Soames combines its amenity manufacturing capabilities with a passion for innovative bath products, environmental stewardship, and clean, skin-friendly formulations. Manchester Mills is a textile manufacturer with expertise and manufacturing flexibility focused on quality and a passion for innovation. Guest Supply is a leader in hospitality supplies, serving the world’s hotel chains and independent properties as a full-spectrum distribution solution provider.

(Silver Partner) is a global collective of dynamic companies with more than 40 years of experience serving the needs of diverse markets worldwide: Marsh (Silver Partner) is a global professional services firm, headquartered in New York City with operations in insurance broking and risk management. Marsh’s U.S. hospitality industry-specific specialists deliver solutions so hoteliers can develop a comprehensive insurance and risk management strategy. By doing so, hospitality companies can better mitigate the impact of and remain resilient in the face of rapidly shifting consumer behaviors, evolving regulations, and unforeseen risks.

(Silver Partner) is a global professional services firm, headquartered in New York City with operations in insurance broking and risk management. Marsh’s U.S. hospitality industry-specific specialists deliver solutions so hoteliers can develop a comprehensive insurance and risk management strategy. By doing so, hospitality companies can better mitigate the impact of and remain resilient in the face of rapidly shifting consumer behaviors, evolving regulations, and unforeseen risks. NewGen Advisory (Silver Partner) is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that specializes in hospitality and lodging assets. As the leaders in the hospitality industry, they offer a suite of services to owners, investors, and lenders. With their team, nationwide listings, and marketing strategies, NewGen Advisory has collectively represented more than $2 billion in hotel sales and has transacted in every type of hotel asset class.

(Silver Partner) is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that specializes in hospitality and lodging assets. As the leaders in the hospitality industry, they offer a suite of services to owners, investors, and lenders. With their team, nationwide listings, and marketing strategies, NewGen Advisory has collectively represented more than $2 billion in hotel sales and has transacted in every type of hotel asset class. Relay (Silver Partner) is a cloud-based communications system for frontline teams. The push-to-talk, voice-first handheld device and integrated platform empower frontline teams with technology to safely and quickly connect to the people and information to get their jobs done more efficiently. Relay’s technology equips frontline workers across the country in hospitality, logistics, construction, education, and healthcare industries.

(Silver Partner) is a cloud-based communications system for frontline teams. The push-to-talk, voice-first handheld device and integrated platform empower frontline teams with technology to safely and quickly connect to the people and information to get their jobs done more efficiently. Relay’s technology equips frontline workers across the country in hospitality, logistics, construction, education, and healthcare industries. WizeHire (Silver Partner) is a platform that helps small businesses grow with a better way to hire. Since 2014, WizeHire has focused on a future where small businesses can attract and win the same level of talent as big companies. The hiring platform gives business owners an applicant tracking system, expert advice from dedicated hiring coaches, and recruiting resources such as job ad templates that help them hire the right candidate every time while saving time and money. More than 15,000 employers choose WizeHire as an advisor to help grow their business.

The AHLA Premier Partner Program offers industry suppliers and service providers opportunities to engage directly with AHLA members at an executive level and increase brand visibility.

These new premier partners join an AHLA roster of more than 30,000 members, 80 percent of all franchised hotels, and the 10 largest hotel companies in the United States. In addition to hoteliers, AHLA membership includes state and local lodging associations, hospitality associations, industry service providers, and suppliers, universities, and hospitality students.