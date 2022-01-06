This Week’s Comings & Goings

MGM Resorts International appointed Travis Lunn to president and chief operating officer of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Lunn will oversee the resort’s daily operations and provide strategic leadership and direction. Most recently, he served as the MGM Resorts Southeast Group president and chief operating officer.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment is welcoming Haven Pope as chief accounting officer. Pope will oversee a comprehensive system of financial reporting and analysis for MGE and its subsidiaries globally to promote future growth and development. Pope will also facilitate communication with the finance teams.

JLL announced Brian Testorf is vice president in the Valuation Advisory group’s Hotels & Hospitality practice. In this newly created role, Testorf will provide clients hotel valuations, appraisals, market and impact studies, market feasibility advisory, buy-side due diligence, and portfolio valuation and consulting services.

Javier Cuesta has been appointed to executive chef of Barnsley Resort. Cuesta is responsible for overseeing all culinary operations of the resort’s three onsite restaurants, leading the culinary team for the restaurants, and supervising banquet operations for the property’s weddings, groups, and events.

Daniel Gibson has been named director of resort experience at Hawks Cay Resort. Gibson brings managerial skills to the role, where he will develop and implement new events, activities, and entertainment programming at the resort. Most recently, he was entertainment director at Carnival Cruise Lines.

Indiana Furniture promoted Angie Kleiser to contracts and sales support manager. Kleiser will oversee the management of federal, state, and local contracts, strategic accounts, and support teams. Kleiser’s focus will be to assist in creating markets while providing services to support customers throughout the buying process.