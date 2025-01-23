This Week’s Comings & Goings

The Kessler Collection has appointed Phil Wade as chief investment officer. In his new role, Wade will draw upon his prior experience working in private equity and public REITS to guide strategic leadership decisions and more.

Sonder Holdings Inc. announced the appointment of Michael Hughes as chief financial officer. Hughes was most recently the chief financial officer of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc., a real estate investment trust.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the appointment of Javier Águila as president, Inclusive Collection, effective March 1, 2025, in addition to his current role as group president, EAME, overseeing Hyatt’s Europe, Africa, and Middle East region.

Reeco announced the appointment of James Hansen as vice president of business development. With more than 25 years of experience in hospitality and hotel management, Hansen will play a role in scaling Reeco’s growth in the hotel sector.

Concord Hospitality announced the promotion of Patti Cameron to senior director of talent acquisition. Cameron joined Concord in 2019 and will manage and lead the recruitment and hiring process for teams across multiple properties.

Hotel Equities announced Adrienne Jubb has joined the organization as senior vice president of business development for the Western U.S. based in Carlsbad, California. Jubb will play a role in driving HE’s growth initiatives and expanding its portfolio throughout the region.

The Asbury Collection announced the appointment of Matthew Slippoy as managing director, overseeing a portfolio of three properties in Asbury Park, New Jersey, which includes The Asbury Hotel, Asbury Lanes, and Asbury Ocean Club.

Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha announced the appointment of Andrew Steele as managing director. With over three decades of global experience in hospitality, Steele was most recently general manager of Raffles Istanbul.

Kimpton Angler’s South Beach announced the appointment of Anna Contreras as general manager. Contreras will launch the hotel’s new street-front meeting space, which is slated for completion in Spring 2025.

Bernardus Lodge & Spa announced the appointment of Pilar Florez as its director of sales and marketing. With over two decades of hospitality and brand positioning experience, Florexz brings a new perspective to the resort.

Concrete Hospitality Group added a leadership role to its team with the appointment of Kyle Puchir as culinary director. With over two decades of experience, Puchir will advance the kitchen and overall culinary operations for the brand’s portfolio.

Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort announced the appointment of Stephen Osgood as the resort’s executive chef. Osgood will oversee the culinary experience at the resort’s signature restaurant and poolside.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort announced the appointment of Christian Pedersen as executive chef. Pedersen will oversee all culinary development, operations, and programming at the resort.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar announced the appointment of Ian Leggatt as director of golf. Leggatt will oversee all operations at The Grand Golf Club and has previously held general manager positions at golf clubs across the United States and Canada.

Lanier Islands announced the addition of five new members to its leadership team: Robert Holsten, general manager; Nishant Chaudhary, food and beverage director; Lisa Jo Meredith, director of human resources; Hakan Hendekli, director of rooms; and Stephen Rudomanski, director of finance.

The board of directors of Marriott International announced the election of Sean Tresvant, CEO of Taco Bell Corp., as an independent director to the company, effective Feb. 12, 2025. He will be included in the company’s slate of nominees for election at its annual meeting of stakeholders.