ORLANDO, Fla. – The Kessler Collection announced that it will be the first U.S. luxury hotel group to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, and the first in the world to partner with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. Joining brands such as Microsoft, AT&T, and Dish Networks, all eight corporate-owned hotels in the collection will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and several others, including four stable coins as payment to cater to the growing demand, effectively immediately.

“This is one of the most innovative concepts in the hospitality industry right now,” said Richard Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “I believe cryptocurrency is only going to gain acceptance, and partnering with BitPay allows us to offer more choices in the payment process.”

“The Kessler Collection is one of the premier luxury hotel groups and is being very innovative and catering to their customers by allowing them to pay in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency,” said Sonny Singh, chief commercial officer of BitPay. “Bitcoin payments are cheaper than credit cards and help international travelers make payments easier.”

As early as 2013, airlines and travel agencies began accepting Bitcoin. Today, the Kessler

Collection is tapping into a trend that is significantly impacting the future of market competition as cryptocurrency hits an all-time high. According to Kessler Chief Financial Officer Fravy Collazo, “This move will make it easier for guests traveling globally, both in time saved from going to a local currency exchange and in money saved with a lower exchange rate.”

In lieu of cash or credit cards, each property will send an email invoice allowing all guests to pay from their crypto wallet through BitPay. Customers will be able to pay in BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, and stable coins USDC, BUSD, GUSD, and PAX.

Kessler-owned hotels include Beaver Creek Lodge, Casa Monica Resort & Spa, Elliot Park

Hotel, Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, Grand Bohemian

Greenville (coming November 2021), Mansion on Forsyth Park, and JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District.

