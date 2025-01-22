Pacifica Hotels Names Scott Roby as President

ALISO VIEJO, California—Pacifica Hotels announced the appointment of Scott Roby as president to oversee all portfolio assets and operations moving forward. Roby was most recently the founder and principal at Storyteller Hospitality where he provided consulting and advisory services to hospitality companies to frame and execute their next chapter. Before that, Roby was a co-founder and senior vice president of operations for Evolution Hospitality, a lifestyle hotel operator.

Additionally, Roby worked for KSL Resorts overseeing revenue management, pricing, and commercial strategy at La Costa Resort and Spa. He started his career with two Hilton resorts in San Diego after graduating from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.

“We are thrilled to bring Scott on board to further strengthen our executive leadership and bring Pacifica Hotels to the forefront of innovative, design-forward hospitality in California and Hawaii,” said Matt Marquis, CEO, Pacifica Hotels. “He is a strong cultural leader with a proven track record of success, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds with him at the helm.”

Roby volunteers with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, raising funds for cancer research and patient outreach. He has lectured on hospitality topics at major universities in Southern California, served on and led advisory boards in hotel commercial strategy, and serves on the board of private equity-owned Design Environments.

“I look forward to combining my strengths and experience in the industry with the owner-centric platform and exceptional team at Pacifica Hotels where we will continue to expand the brand’s portfolio and reputation throughout the West Coast and beyond,” Roby said. “My collaborative leadership style balances results and culture, knowing that none of this is worth it if we can’t find passion in what we do every day. This approach will benefit our owners and build lasting partnerships.”