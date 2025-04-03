PORTLAND, Maine—Olympia Hospitality and Virginia Beach-based hotel owner and developer Suburban Capital have teamed up on a new management partnership that brings four new properties into Olympia’s fold. The properties, spanning from Norfolk to Virginia Beach, include the Glass Light Hotel & Gallery, Hyatt Place Virginia Beach Town Center, Hyatt Place Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and Moxy Virginia Beach Oceanfront, adding more than 500 keys to Olympia’s current portfolio.

“We have found a true partner in Suburban Capital and are looking forward to building on the momentum the hotels have earned as preferred hotels in this market, each anchored by top-notch guest experiences and a dynamic destination touch,” said Olympia Hospitality President Sara Masterson. “These additions mark an important expansion for our growing portfolio as we deepen our expertise and presence in the leisure destination space. We’re looking forward to the summer season ahead.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our decision to collaborate with Olympia Hospitality. From our very first meeting, we felt a strong sense of connection with their approach to hospitality, associate engagement, and company values”, added Suburban Capital President Timothy Stiffler.

The Glass Light Hotel & Gallery is near the Chrysler Museum of Art and the NEON arts district. The 113-room Autograph Collection property provides a seasonally driven bar and restaurant named Glass Light, as well as a fitness center, a working lounge, and 1,600 square feet of meeting space. Inside, glass artworks from artists such as Peter Bremers, Dale Chihuly, and Lino Tagliapietra dot the property, and the hotel’s two-story art gallery further includes works from the Perry Glass Art Collection spanning 65 local and international artists.

Moxy Virginia Beach Oceanfront has 134 rooms, including quad queen bunk rooms and king suites with balconies. Its open lobby is built with “plug and meet” gathering areas. On-site dining options include Belvedere South Coffee Shop and Diner and full-service Bar Moxy serving drinks with a side of nightly entertainment. Additional features include an on-site fitness center and outdoor pool.

Set just off Virginia Beach’s boardwalk is the Hyatt Place Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Visitors will find 140 rooms, including suites equipped with separate living areas and sofa beds for groups and families vacationing together. In-room ergonomic workspaces, many with ocean views, offer a remote work setup for incoming business travelers. The hotel also includes 726 square feet of meeting and event space, an on-site bar and restaurant, a grab-and-go market, a dedicated fitness center, and an outdoor pool. The hotel’s location offers access to the beach, as well as proximity to local restaurants, entertainment, and shopping on Atlantic Avenue.

Situated in the Pembroke and Town Center area of Virginia Beach, the Hyatt Place Virginia Beach Town Center has 127 rooms, including five suites, an on-site restaurant and bar, a grab-and-go market, a fitness center, and an indoor pool. The hotel also offers more than 1,200 square feet of flexible meeting spaces to support corporate events and gatherings.