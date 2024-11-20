This Week’s Comings & Goings

Kessler hired John Luckett as president of hospitality operations. Formerly Kessler’s chief operating officer, Luckett is returning to the brand and expanding on his 15-year tenure with the company.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group announced the appointment of Tiffany Cooper as head of development, Americas. Cooper will lead the development and investment initiatives for the Americas region.

McKibbon Hospitality appointed Jason Caughron as dual general manager of the Courtyard Atlanta Midtown and Element Atlanta Midtown. Caughrom will be charged with overseeing operations of both properties and their on-site restaurant.

Limelight Denver, the first urban hotel concept from Aspen Hospitality, announced the appointment of Kim Corrigan as general manager. Corrigan brings more than three decades of experience in hotel management, rebranding, and more to the role.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows announced the appointment of Simon A. Fricker as general manager. Fricker brings over two decades of experience to this role, where he will be responsible for bringing the property into its new chapter.

Full House Resorts, Inc. announced that it has named Jeff Michie as vice president and general manager of the Rising Star Casino Resort. Michie goins the property from Casino el Sol in Tucson, Arizona.

Adrienne Breaux has been appointed as director of sales and marketing for the Royal Sonesta New Orleans. Breaux joins the property from the Hyatt Centric French Quarter where she also served as director of sales and marketing.

The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Mary Beth Seamands as director of sales and marketing. During her career, Seamands at worked at brands such as Hilton, Wyndham, and Omni.

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa welcomed Gerry Trumper as director of engineering for the property. In his new role, Trumper will oversee the day-to-day operations of the resort’s engineering department.

The Central Romana Corporation announced the appointment of Jason Kycek as chief marketing officer of its hospitality, tourism, and real estate division. Kycek will oversee the corporation’s brand, communication, and marketing strategies.

Terranea Resort announced the addition of two professionals to its executive team: Louis Gonzalez is director of sales and Ador Bustamante is director of revenue. They will both play a role in the resort’s growth.

Hawks Cay Resort shared a new meetings and events team, which includes Joshua Torai as managing director, Elise Gertenbach as director of sales and marketing, Marissa Salway as conference services manager, Kimberly Hanna as group sales manager, and Marisela Baraniewicz as director of sales.