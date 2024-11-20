HHP Acquires Dual-Branded Hyatt Hotel in Charleston

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Highline Hospitality Partners (HHP) announced the acquisition of the dual-branded Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Charleston Historic District. This acquisition marks HHP’s 13th and 14th hotels, representing the company’s first entry into the Charleston, South Carolina, market.

Situated along King Street in Charleston’s Historic District, the property is near dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions. The city is known for its leisure offerings and is home to several industries, including education, healthcare, logistics, and the U.S. military.

“This acquisition represents a strategic milestone for Highline Hospitality Partners,” said Chuck Pomerantz, managing partner, Highline Hospitality Partners. “We are excited to add this property in one of the top lodging markets in the country to our portfolio. Our plans include a measured renovation of the Hyatt House and a full repositioning of the Hyatt Place, elevating it to a soft-branded, lifestyle Hyatt offering, well-suited for the Charleston market. With this addition, our portfolio now includes 14 hotels with a combined total of approximately 3,700 guest rooms.”

Built in 2015, the 304-room hotel is part of a mixed-use development that includes 16,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 16,000 square feet of office space, and 398 space parking garage along King Street. The property has 113 extended-stay Hyatt House rooms and 191 Hyatt Place rooms. The hotel includes 8,600 square feet of meeting space, including a 4,000-square-foot ballroom, as well as a rooftop bar.

Additional amenities include a heated indoor pool, a fitness center, and a business center. The hotel’s meeting and event spaces are accessible via a staircase or elevator off King Street.

Highline Hospitality Partners has selected Avion Hospitality as the third-party manager for the hotel, marking their sixth and seventh collaborations and reflecting HHP’s confidence in Avion’s expertise to maximize value and enhance guest experience.