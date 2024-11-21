The Shepherd Hotel Columbia Vista Breaks Ground

FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines announced the groundbreaking of The Shepherd Hotel Columbia Vista in Columbia, South Carolina. Developed and managed by Raines, this will be the second Shepherd Hotel in South Carolina. With design and architecture by Garvin Design Group and built by Mashburn Construction, the Shepherd Hotel Columbia Vista is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2025.

The first Shepherd Hotel opened in downtown Clemson, South Carolina, in September of 2022. The brand was co-founded by Rick Hayduk, a hotel expert; Rich Davies, a third-generation real estate developer; and Dabo Swinney, Clemson University Head Football Coach. Inspired by his two children with Down Syndrome, Hayduk had long been interested in opening a hotel that employed individuals with disabilities. The Shepherd Hotel Downtown Clemson opened in collaboration with ClemsonLIFE, a Clemson University program that empowers students with intellectual disabilities to follow their career goals and experience life on a college campus. The Shepherd Hotel Columbia Vista will partner with the University of South Carolina’s CarolinaLIFE program to offer similar opportunities through the University’s School of Hospitality and Tourism.

“The Shepherd Hotel Columbia Vista celebrates our passion for the hospitality industry and our commitment to our communities,” said David Tart, managing partner, Raines. “We are excited to provide valuable skills and career opportunities for students and young adults with intellectual disabilities, particularly in college towns.”

“The Shepherd Hotel Columbia Vista is a special milestone for us, as it builds on our mission to provide exceptional hospitality experiences through creating sustainable employment opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities in the industry,” said Hayduk. “We are thrilled to partner with Raines Co to bring the second Shepherd Hotel to life.”

The Shepherd Hotel Columbia Vista will transform the Columbia Central Fire Station into a 59-key boutique hotel. The hotel is in a historic development project in proximity to the University of South Carolina, the South Carolina Statehouse, Colonial Life Arena, and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The location in the Vista is within walking distance to a variety of restaurants and leisure activities.

This adaptive reuse project will honor the history of the Columbia Central Fire Station, one of the city’s oldest fire stations, while incorporating amenities like a fitness center, board room, lounge, and valet parking. Kevin Johnson, James Beard Nominee and University of South Carolina alumni, will lead the hotel’s food and beverage program. The on-site restaurant will serve both locals and hotel guests offering small plates, cocktails, and a beer and wine selection.

“We’re proud to be a part of this project, which blends our passion for historic preservation and our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality spaces,” said Lee Mashburn, president, Mashburn Construction. “Working with the Raines team is an exciting opportunity. We are honored to contribute to the revitalization of this iconic building. We are also thrilled to be constructing the second Shepherd Hotel in South Carolina, just blocks from Mashburn’s corporate headquarters.”

In 2024, Raines added more than 20 properties to its management portfolio, including 16 hotels in a deal with Atlantic Hotels Group. Raines has been committed to holistic growth, especially in the lifestyle sector, where they continue to expand their lifestyle division, Woven by Raines. In 2023, the company commemorated its 35th year in the hospitality industry and acquired third-party management company HP Hotels.

“The Shepherd Hotel Columbia Vista is not only another significant addition to the Raines portfolio, it will also introduce a new caliber of hotel to the Columbia market,” said H.S. Russell, executive board member at Raines. “We look forward to seeing the impact this hotel has on the community for years to come. Our commitment to this mission is very important to me, my family, and our business”