This Week’s Comings & Goings

EDITION Hotels announced George Fleck as senior vice president and global brand leader. In this role, Fleck will guide the brand through its growth, overseeing all aspects of the brand’s culture, training platforms, and more.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group announced Tony Muscio as senior managing director for the Western region. Music has 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and has spent 18 years at JLL.

Cendyn announced the appointment of Jeffrey A. Cross as chief financial officer. Cross will play a role in steering the financial strategy and operations of the company, overseeing financial planning, risk management, and more.

Staypineapple announced the promotion of David Fingerman as executive chef for the brand. Fingerman will oversee all culinary operations in this role. Previously, Fingerman was executive chef for Staypineapple Chicago.

Matt Kleefisch has been named director of hospitality operations of Carter Hospitality Group. Kleefisch was most recently general manager for the Carter Creek Winery Resort & Spa in Texas Hill Country.

McNeill Hotel Company named Everardo Montenegro as general manager of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Gainesville Medical Center property. Montenegro was previously assistant general manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center.

Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge announced the appointment of Matthew Huss as general manager. Huss brings 25 years of experience to the newly renovated hotel, where he will oversee day-to-day operations.

Following the completion of a renovation, Beach House Hilton Head Island announced the appointment of Renee Laurie as director of sales and marketing. Laurie will be focused on bringing group business to the property’s new venue, The Dunes.

Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown announced the appointment of Kate Eckhardt as director of sales and marketing. Eckhardt will leverage the hotel’s amenities and location to attract both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa announced the appointment of Erica Greenhouse as director of revenue management. In her new role, Greenhouse will lead the resort’s revenue strategy.

Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza announced the promotion of Katelyn Goins as associate director of sales and Jamie Mortakis as senior catering sales manager for the property.

The LINE San Francisco announced Morgan De Paulo as the property’s executive chef. With over 25 years of experience, De Paulo will update the concepts at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and lobby bar.

Kaimana Beach Hotel announced the culinary promotions of Bob Luong as executive chef, Dell Simpson as general manager of Hua Tree Restaurant & Bar, and Elton Gjonaj as director of food and beverage.

Hotel Hartness welcomed Patrick LeBeau as executive chef, Tania Cienfuegos Harris as pastry chef, and Veronica Rodriquez as chef de cuisine to bring an elevated dining experience to the property’s guests.