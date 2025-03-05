Cendyn Incorporates AI-Enabled Analysis Into Business Solutions

BERLIN, Germany—Cendyn advanced its business intelligence solutions with AI-enabled analysis to deliver hotels data with practical commercial insights. Cendyn has integrated AI into its CRM and Knowland platform. Hotel sales and marketing teams now have actionable insights, reducing manual management of spreadsheets and complex reports.

Through the launch of CRM Analytics, Cendyn is updating data and insights available for hotel customer relationship management. AI-generated insights and analysis allow hotels to leverage real-time guest behavior data to optimize marketing campaigns and uncover business drivers. Narratives that summarize data identify trends from complex datasets for hotels to take action.

Following the acquisition of Knowland in October 2024, Cendyn launched a new AI search capability within the platform to further assist hotels in accessing business intelligence. This new AI search capability aligns with the latest consumer search trends, enabling hoteliers to input long-form queries as they do with traditional search engines. With a user-friendly entry point to Knowland data, hoteliers retrieve insights to identify future business prospects and maximize market competitiveness.

This news comes alongside the official expansion of Knowland beyond the United States, Middle East, and APAC back into Europe. With London as the first market, hotels and venues will be able to leverage the platform to drive total account revenue with data-backed insights.

“We strongly believe that leveraging tools like AI across our suite of solutions will enable our customers to do their jobs more effectively and provide significant time savings,” said Chris Egan, chief product officer, Cendyn. “AI analysis is giving visibility to aspects of our customer’s performance that may otherwise be overlooked.”

“By using long-form text for search queries and pulling tangible insights out of complex data charts, hoteliers can quickly get the precise information they need. This will help the industry move beyond static reports to dynamic, real-time intelligence that results in more direct bookings and increased revenue. As an integrated solutions provider, we are in the process of bringing together data from different sources and leveraging AI to provide even greater business optimization in a manner that hasn’t been done before.”