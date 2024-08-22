Extended Stay America Premier Suites Portland North Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Portland North, located in Portland, Oregon. The property was developed by Trimark-University Housing IV and will be managed by Ark Hospitality.

The three-story, 146-room property has WiFi, complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, and onsite guest laundry. Each suite is designed with kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as a workspace.

“We are excited to welcome Extended Stay America Premier Suites to Portland, Oregon. This region is thriving as the home to industrial and emerging technology companies. Recognizing the increasing demand for extended stay hotels, Trimark-University Housing IV converted the property from a transient hotel to an Extended Stay America Premier Suites by adding a fully equipped kitchen to each guest room and expanding its onsite guest laundry,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. As the extended stay segment leader, we are proud to support franchisees like Trimark-University Housing IV who invest in their communities to provide long-term hotel accommodations.”

“We are thrilled to join the Extended Stay America family,” said Al Jiwani, president Trimark Property Group, LLC. “The entire development and transition team has been extremely helpful throughout the process and has continued to support us as we stabilize the property. We look forward to adding more ESA locations over the coming years.”

Located near Portland International Airport and a half mile from the Tri-Met Delta Park Rail Station, the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Portland North offers guests access to Oregon Health & Science University, Providence Health Services, Portland State University, Reed College, Terminal 6 Port Authority, Forest Park, and several distribution facilities, including Subaru America, Amazon, and JCB Packaging.