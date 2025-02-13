AUSTIN, Texas—Cendyn and Amadeus released metrics from the companies’ Hospitality Group and Business Performance Index. The Q4 2024 Index shows an overall health metric of 108.2 percent year-over-year, showing the highest overall index rating in four quarters. Top overall health index markets include:

Tampa, 121.4 percent Houston, 120.6 percent Miam,i 116.8 percent New York City, 112.0 percent Chicago, 111.6 percent Phoenix, 110.4 percent Detroit, 109.8 percent St. Louis, 109.6 percent San Diego, 109.6 percent New Orleans, 108.3 percent

In addition, the top growth markets specific to group performance were Houston (124.0 percent), Tampa (119.8), New Orleans (114.1 percent), Chicago (114.0 percent), and Detroit (113.8 percent). The Index combines event data from Knowland by Cendyn with hotel booking data from Amadeus’ Demand360 business intelligence solution to provide aggregate views of the drivers of hotel performance. The aggregated index reflects performance or “health” for all segments—group, corporate negotiated, global distribution system (GDS), and events. It offers filters for event market segments and booking industries.

Insights from the Index are as follows:

Overall health index reaches highest level in four quarters. The aggregated Index reflects performance for all segments—group, corporate negotiated, GDS, and events—and shows Q4 2024 achieved 108.2 percent compared to 2023. This is the highest overall index rating in four quarters, and the third consecutive quarter over 100 percent.

The aggregated Index reflects performance for all segments—group, corporate negotiated, GDS, and events—and shows Q4 2024 achieved 108.2 percent compared to 2023. This is the highest overall index rating in four quarters, and the third consecutive quarter over 100 percent. Strong group performance. The group Index was at 101.0 percent due to a 0.7 percent decrease in room nights and a 1.7 percent increase in average daily rate (ADR) with nine consecutive quarters of growth.

The group Index was at 101.0 percent due to a 0.7 percent decrease in room nights and a 1.7 percent increase in average daily rate (ADR) with nine consecutive quarters of growth. Indirect channels lead growth again. Overall, GDS grew again this quarter with 112.3 percent due to a 9.8 percent increase in room nights and a 2.3 percent increase in ADR.

Overall, GDS grew again this quarter with 112.3 percent due to a 9.8 percent increase in room nights and a 2.3 percent increase in ADR. Negotiated performance showed steady growth. The negotiated Index score was 104.2 percent due to a 0.6 percent decrease in room nights and a 4.8 percent increase in ADR.

The negotiated Index score was 104.2 percent due to a 0.6 percent decrease in room nights and a 4.8 percent increase in ADR. Events delivered in Q4. Events were the highest segment with improvement over the last quarter. Volume was 115.2 percent of the same period last year.

Events were the highest segment with improvement over the last quarter. Volume was 115.2 percent of the same period last year. Meetings continue to provide growth opportunities. Hotels of all sizes in Q4 experienced growth due to the meetings and events industry. The average attendee size held steady at 127 guests. The average space used was consistent with Q3 moving slightly from 3,766 to 3,410 square feet.