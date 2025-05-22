Cendyn Announces Partnership With Loyalty Juggernaut

AUSTIN, Texas—Cendyn announced its partnership with Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI) to elevate enterprise-level hotel loyalty programs. Integrating Cendyn’s CRM with Loyalty Juggernaut’s GRAVTY enables hoteliers to develop and implement a rewards-focused enterprise loyalty program.

This unified platform enables hotels to maximize efficiency, deepen relationships with guests, and reducing the reliance on costly, one-size-fits-all loyalty platforms. In doing so, this partnership helps global hotel brands gather and utilize loyalty and communication preference data that feeds into a unified guest profile.

The complete integration of guest preference data into the CRM from GRAVTY enables advanced segmentation to deliver loyalty benefits through marketing and messaging connectivity across multiple communication channels.

“Our partnership is a real game-changer for hospitality loyalty programs,” said Chris Egan, chief product officer, Cendyn. “This collaboration is more than an enhanced integration – it is a unified loyalty engagement ecosystem purpose-built for the complexities of modern hospitality and customer interaction. There is no longer a need for guests to ‘point-watch’ – wherever travelers are in the journey, the system automatically engages and rewards guests based on their unified customer profile.”

Advertisement

“This powerful partnership is the fusion of two best-in-class solutions,” said Shyam Shah, CEO, Loyalty Juggernaut. “We’ve taken the time to address the complexities in today’s guest journey to enable highly scalable, configurable loyalty programs capable of meeting diverse global and regional needs. Hotels can move away from standardized loyalty benefits to reward guests based on how they interact with the brand to easily turn first-time bookers into brand believers.”