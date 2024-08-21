Choice Hotels Breaks Ground on Three Everhome Suites

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced three new Everhome Suites breaking ground in San Antonio, Texas; Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Wichita, Kansas. All three were developed in collaboration with Highside Companies. These groundbreakings, along with eight others earlier this year, demonstrate extended-stay demand, which is currently double the supply. In total, Choice Hotels has four Everhome Suites open, 65 in the pipeline, over 20 under construction, and more than 15 expected to open within the next 12 months. As of the end of Q2 2024, Choice has nearly 400 hotels in the pipeline across four extended-stay brands.

Choice continues to break ground and open Everhome Suites extended-stay hotels across the country. The Everhome Suites San Antonio marks the sixth property under construction in Texas. This will be Choice’s second Everhome Suites in Kentucky and the first in Kansas.

“These three new locations speak to our continued leadership in new construction midscale extended stay,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, extended stay development, Choice Hotels. “We’re opening hotels at a rapid pace and providing franchisees and collaborators like Highside with exceptional operational know-how in the category.”

“We’re proud to join Choice on the forefront of extended stay delivery with a continued wave of new Everhome Suites openings and groundbreakings, with a total of 25 in the current pipeline,” said Justin Roberts, CEO of Highside Companies.

Advertisement

“Choice’s first-mover advantage ensures we’re able to capitalize on extended stay demand in key markets and continue to cement our leadership position in the category,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. “These three groundbreakings in Bowling Green, San Antonio, and Wichita will provide a great extended stay experience to a myriad of travelers looking for an affordable and flexible option whether they are traveling for business or leisure.”

Everhome Suites Bowling Green will have 115 rooms. Demand in the market is primarily driven by manufacturing and Bowling Green is home to Fruit of the Loom corporate headquarters and production facility, as well as General Motors, Henkel Corporation, Georgia-Pacific, Ball Corporation, and Toyota facilities. The property is also close to Western Kentucky University, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and hospitals such as Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Bowling Green, and Southern Kentucky Rehab Hospital. The hotel is expected to open in November 2025.

Everhome Suites San Antonio will have 115 rooms. The Everhome will be located alongside Texas Highway 151 and Highway 410, which serves as San Antonio’s beltway and connects to San Antonio International Airport and Lackland Air Force Base, the sole location for U.S. Air Force enlisted basic military training. It is also within a five-mile radius of corporate hubs such as JPMorgan Chase Operations Center, Nationwide Insurance, Capital Group, and a one million square foot Wells Fargo Home Mortgage operation and connection center, one of only two such facilities in the country. The hotel is expected to open in November 2025.

Everhome Suites Wichita is located about three miles southwest of Wichita State University and will have 123 rooms. Hotel demand in this market comes from a mixture of military, manufacturing, and healthcare, with Spirit Aerosystems, Textron Aviation, and Bombardier Learjet headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the city. It is also home to McConnell Air Force Base. The hotel is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

Everhome Suites offers amenities including: