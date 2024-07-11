This Week’s Comings & Goings

Brittain Resorts & Hotels announced the appointment of Brittney Jones as chief development officer. Jones will oversee the expansion of BRH’s portfolio through strategic third-party management contracts.

PM Hotel Group announced the appointment of Paul Sacco as chief growth and development officer. Sacco has over 30 years of hospitality experience, which includes roles at Mint House and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

RMS Cloud announced Cameron Gough as chief product officer. Gough brings a background in digital experiences, having served in senior roles at Digital ID, Envato, and Pet Circle during his career.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group named Ron Fader as senior vice president, finance and accounting. Fader will lead hotel day-to-day financial accounting, financial reporting, cash flow, and management activities.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Frank Solano as senior vice president of revenue management. In this role, Solano will lead the company’s revenue management team to maximize each hotel’s topline strategy.

McNeill Hotel Company named Marci Jacobs as vice president of sales and revenue generation. Jacobs will be responsible for building an integrated approach to sales, digital marketing, and revenue generation.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe announced the appointment of Dania Duke as managing director. In her role, Duke will oversee all aspects of the resort’s operations, focusing on guest satisfaction and operational efficiencies.

Nick Solomon has been named general manager of The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, a Curio Collection Resort by Hilton. Before joining the property, Solomon served as general manager of Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown.

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Glenda Rivera as general manager. Bringing over 25 years of experience to the role, Rivera will lead operations.

Montage Deer Valley announced the appointment of Gretchen Walker as director of sales and marketing. Walker will be responsible for Montage Deer Valley’s overall revenue and yield strategies while overseeing implementation.

Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos welcomed Chris Halbauer as director of leisure sales for the U.S. Northeast, Mid-West, and Mid-Atlantic regions, as well as Canada. Halbauer brings over 15 years of experience to the role.

Kimpton Everly Hollywood announced the appointment of Ashley Thompson as executive chef, bringing new culinary updates and an all-day brunch to the property’s signature restaurant, Jane Q.

Kimpton The Forum Hotel announced the appointment of Ryan Collins as its new executive chef. Collins will lead its three restaurants—Birch & Bloom, The Good Sport, and The Aspen Bar—as well as on-property dining experiences.

Rosewood Washington, D.C. welcomed Ari Miller as executive chef of CUT by Wolfgang Puck. In this position, Miller will oversee culinary programming across all the hotel’s food and beverage outlets.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa announced Sebastian Mena as director of food and beverage. Mena will oversee the operations of the resort’s outlets, including 18 Oaks, Cibolo Moon, Crooked Branch, and more.

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino announced the appointment of Mariano Formariz as general manager, Javier Escola as food and beverage director, and Romeo Penacino as executive chef.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts shared two hotel hires. Aaron Slattery has been promoted to general manager of Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington, and Alyssa Schertz has been named director of sales at Hilton Madison Monona Terrace.

The Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Complex detailed information about two new positions. James Grosso is complex managing director for Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando. Chris Akoury has been named general manager of Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa announced Chad Bevan as food and beverage director and Derrick Williams as director of human resources. The two will work to grow the property’s food and beverage operations and lead the workforce, respectively.

The Boca Raton announced the appointment of three hospitality executives to newly created positions: Lori Kiel as chief commercial officer, Allison O’Connor as vice president of hospitality experience, and Corinne Heyl as vice president of hotel operations.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. announced the appointment of Patrick McNamee as an independent member of the company’s Board of Directors. The company shared that Brian Ferdinand has resigned from the Board.

Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau introduced DeAnne Yamada as director of leisure sales. Yamada will aim to increase revenue growth targets and solidify BHCVB’s position in destination marketing.