Hilton Adds Nearly 400 Boutique Hotels from SLH Collection

MCLEAN, Virginia, and LONDON, England—Hilton is expanding its portfolio of luxury hotel experiences by adding nearly 400 boutique properties from the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection. Hundreds of these properties will be available on all Hilton direct booking channels, including Hilton’s website and the Hilton Honors app.

Joining Hilton’s luxury brand portfolio—Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Signia by Hilton—the collection of participating SLH hotels offers travelers new ways of staying with Hilton. Through the partnership, members of Hilton Honors can earn and redeem Points for SLH stays. Additionally, they can use benefits at SLH’s city, beach, and resort hotels.

“Integrating with Small Luxury Hotels of the World allows us to expand the Hilton stay experience and travel aspirations for all guests, with special opportunities for our loyal Hilton Honors members,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “The hundreds of independently minded properties are highly complementary to our renowned luxury portfolio and support Hilton’s ongoing efforts to expand and create distinct, localized travel experiences for our guests.”

“Through this collaboration, Hilton guests and Hilton Honors members will receive a warm welcome at SLH member hotels, allowing them to experience our distinctive approach to hospitality,” said Shaun Leleu, chairman, Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “This alliance expands the reach of our boutique hotels to Hilton’s loyal and discerning clientele, transforming the global landscape for independently owned hotels in a remarkable way.”

Small Luxury Hotels of the World provides personalized experiences that reflect the local culture, ensuring no two stays are the same, including properties, such as:

Hermitage Bay, St Mary’s, Antigua and Barbuda

Lanson Place Causeway Bay Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China

Gangtey Lodge, Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan

Nimb Hotel, Copenhagen, Denmark

Grove of Narberth, Narberth, Wales, United Kingdom

Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella, Spain

Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa, Jackson, Wyoming, United States

Since the announcement in February, 390 SLH properties have opted to join into the partnership with more hotels expected to be added as the SLH and Hilton relationship.