CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced a partnership with Procure Impact. As part of its commitment to the Dignity of Work Pledge, PM Hotel Group has pledged to create 2,000 hours of work for overlooked populations through purchases of products on the Procure Impact platform.

“PM Hotel Group believes in people-first hospitality. We are proud to stand alongside Procure Impact and the AHLA in support of the Dignity of Work Pledge,” said Ryan Butler, corporate director, sustainability and energy, PM Hotel Group. “As a company, we’re committed to our core values of respect for one another, our communities, and the planet. We believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to contribute to society and achieve economic self-sufficiency. By aligning our procurement practices with our values, we can drive meaningful change and create a more inclusive economy.”

The Procure Impact marketplace has thousands of products made in the United States across hospitality categories, including grab-and-go snacks, food and beverage, bath and spa products, retail, furniture, art, VIP amenities, and more. Each approved vendor in the Procure Impact Marketplace employs individuals with barriers to work, creating jobs and supportive services that help vulnerable populations build a brighter future. Beneficiaries of Procure Impact’s efforts include resettled refugees, survivors of trafficking, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and individuals who have experienced trauma, poverty, homelessness, or incarceration.

Procure Impact tracks the impact each transaction makes on its platform by calculating the number of shift hours of work created by each purchase, making it easy for hospitality companies to report on their impact goals and measure their progress. By taking the Dignity of Work Pledge, a new Procure Impact initiative launched in partnership with the largest hotel association in the country, American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), PM Hotel Group is furthering its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. PM Hotel Group will be increasing the percentage of their purchases made by vendors on Procure Impact’s platform and reporting on their progress, which will be shared on AHLA’s Responsible Stay website.

“Through responsible sourcing, we have the power to shape not just experiences, but entire communities,” said Lauren McCann, founder and CEO of Procure Impact. “PM Hotel Group’s commitment to the Dignity of Work Pledge demonstrates that the greatest service we can offer hotel guests is not just a comfortable bed or a delicious meal, but a genuine embrace that says, ‘You belong here.’”