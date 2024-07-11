SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts celebrated the opening of ECHO Suites Spartanburg in South Carolina, the first opened property for the ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham location. The opening marks a milestone for the brand, which has grown its development pipeline to nearly 270 hotels and over 33,000 rooms across the United States and Canada. Timed amidst an influx of infrastructure projects expected across the country over the next decade, additional ECHO Suites are slated to open in Texas and Virginia this year.

“Spartanburg, like many other cities around the country, is booming with projects that require long-term, comfortable, and affordable stays. ECHO Suites is the answer with a well-designed prototype created with the operator in mind. Plus, when you add in the collaboration with the world’s largest hotel franchisor, it’s a perfect match,” said Philip Cox, ECHO Suites Spartanburg Owner.

The arrival of ECHO Suites coincides with historic infrastructure investments in the United States, including $1.2 trillion in approved funding as part of the 2021 Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the largest in the nation’s history. This is coupled with $280 billion as part of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, driving the construction of new chip manufacturing plants across the United States.

Together, these projects are creating a tailwind for everyday business travelers, particularly construction and other trade workers, many of whom need long-term accommodations as they travel to job sites across the country. The work is expected to bring a $3.3 billion opportunity in additional room revenue to Wyndham franchisees over the multi-year period of spend.

The purpose-built, all-new-construction, 124-room ECHO Suites prototype requires under two acres of land and has a competitive cost per key. Coming in at approximately 50,000 square feet, the prototype is designed to offer 79 percent of revenue-generating square footage. Rooms consist of single- and two-queen studio suites with kitchens as well as public spaces—a lobby, fitness center, and 24/7 guest laundry—that are designed to help limit labor needs.

As part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a presence in the extended-stay segment, Wyndham is also introducing Mandeep Singh as vice president, extended stay operations. Mandeep brings over 20 years of global experience in extended-stay hotels, corporate housing, serviced apartments, and multi-family properties. In this new role, Mandeep will oversee Wyndham’s growing portfolio of extended-stay brands with a focus on ECHO Suites and the new Waterwalk Extended Stay by Wyndham brand.

“There’s enormous potential in the extended-stay segment, and the opening of our first ECHO Suites in Spartanburg is an exciting example of the brand delivering on that opportunity to our owners. With the addition of Mandeep Singh, we’re reinforcing our commitment to our Owner First philosophy as we continue to grow ECHO Suites to meet the needs of today’s guests,” said Krishna Paliwal, president, Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham and head of architecture, design, and construction, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In addition to the opening of the first ECHO Suites in Spartanburg, the brand is on track to have 75 hotels open or under construction by the end of 2026 and 300 open hotels by 2032.