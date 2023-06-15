This Week’s Comings & Goings

Main Street Hospitality announced key appointments including the promotion of Greta Kipp as chief operating officer. In addition, Brian Smith and Suzi Darre joined the company as regional director of operations and vice president of human resources, respectively.

Remington Hospitality welcomed Joseph Klam as chief financial officer. Klam, who brings almost 40 years of industry experience, will oversee financial planning, accounting, and global finance operations.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group announced the appointment of Bryan Gatzemeyer as vice president of business intelligence. He will be responsible for data analytics and strategy, leading the company in a data-centric direction.

RLJ Lodging Trust announced the appointment of Chad D. Perry as executive vice president and general counsel. Prior to his appointment, Perry served as executive vice president, general counsel, and secretary of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Hotel Equities promoted Marissa Little to talent manager and Michaelanne Colarelli to marketing manager. Little previously served as talent coordinator and Colarelli previously served as office and events coordinator.

hihotels by Hospitality International announced the return of Ron Lohnes as franchise development and assurance and marketing program director for the Southeast Region. Lohnes will help grow hihotels’ brands and support sales and marketing efforts.

Marriott International announced the appointment of Sandy Narvaez as marketing director of leisure sales for Hawaii and French Polynesia. In this expanded role she will oversee and lead leisure segment strategies in the region.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced multiple appointments: Mark Tricano as president, Michelle Reda as chief casino marketing officer, and Kimberly Virtuoso as senior vice president of people.

Acqualina Resort & Residences announced the appointment of Lisa Iaquez to the role of regional director of sales. In this role, Iaquez will lead the management of relationships with travel partners across North America.

HALCYON promoted Daniel Young to executive chef. Young joined the HALCYON team in March 2022 as executive sous chef and assisted in overseeing all aspects of the banquet and catering department and the hotel’s three culinary outlets.

Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa announce the return of Yojainna Otero as director of catering and conference services where she will lead her team toward revenue goals while working on the guest experience.

Shiji announced that Ryan King has been appointed as senior vice president for Shiji Americas. Ryan previously held roles at Shiji including senior director of global strategy where he gained insights into both vendor and hotel business for the company.

Cloud5 Communications announced the appointment of Mark Speck as vice president of sales and commercial development. In his new role, Speck will help expand Cloud5’s solution set and the development of its sales organization.