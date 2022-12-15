HVMG Adds Darwin Hotel to Third-Party Managed Hotels Portfolio

ATLANTA—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) announced that it has added the 111-room Darwin Hotel to its portfolio of third-party managed hotels across the United States. HVMG oversaw the complete rebranding and renovation of the former independent hotel.

“The Darwin Hotel is a perfect complement to our growing number of independent, third-party operated hotels,” said Robert S. Cole, president and chief CEO, HVMG. “From the Borrego Springs Resort & Spa in California to the Plunge Beach Resort in Florida, HVMG has developed a team that understands and appreciates the differentiators that make an independent hotel stand out from the pack of other, branded lodging options. With the hotel’s renovation and rebranding complete, we look forward to introducing this unique product to the Atlanta marketplace.”

With eight themed suites and a lobby that displays local art and crafts, coffee and pastries, and a food prep/kitchen designed for pop-up chef programming, the Darwin is a four-story hotel that takes its name from the biologist. The Darwin’s themed suites include the Bar Room, with a custom bar for entertaining; the Bunk Bed Room, with bunk beds and space for families and young adults; and the Audiophile Room, offering a turntable and access to the hotel’s vinyl music library. The pet-friendly hotel, which includes a dog park, provides a pop-up chef program to update its menu. The hotel also houses a variety of murals painted by local artists. Local artisan wares are sold throughout the gift shop. Additional hotel amenities include bike racks and two electric bicycles for rent; a hotel fitness room with weight and strength training set-up; and a conference room able to accommodate up to eight people. Guestrooms have WiFi, a mini-refrigerator, an in-room safe, a work desk, and a television.

Navin Patel and his two sons, Shyam and Sagar Patel, purchased the property in 2016. The family owns two other hotel properties in Albany, Georgia. Along with their other real estate ventures, Navin and Shyam also own a staffing and recruitment company.

Advertisement

“We hope to showcase the best of what Atlanta has to offer,” Navin Patel said. “Being in the heart of a large metropolitan city creates opportunities for artists, businesspeople, world travelers and people from all walks of life to all unite in our space.”