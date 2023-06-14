TechnologyToast Makes Restaurant Technology Available for Marriott's Select-Service Hotels
Technology

Toast Makes Restaurant Technology Available for Marriott’s Select-Service Hotels

By LODGING Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts—Toast, a digital technology platform built for restaurants, announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to make its Toast for Hotel Restaurants technology available to food and beverage outlets within Marriott’s select-service hotels in the United States and Canada.

Toast for Hotel Restaurants is designed to meet the needs of hotel restaurant operators and offers integrations with hotel property management systems, helping leverage technology for the hospitality experience with integrated food and beverage operations for staff and guests.

“Forward-thinking hotel companies like Marriott want a curated food and beverage experience to be innovative, fully integrated with hotel operations, and easy to adopt for franchisees—while maintaining efficiency and scalability across brands and geographies,” said Aman Narang, COO and co-founder of Toast. “We’re honored to offer our innovation across a variety of service models, including full-service, quick-service, poolside and in-room dining, to Marriott’s select-service properties, and enhance hotels’ staff and guest experience.”

Previous article
Kirkwood Collection Welcomes Three Palm Springs Properties
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Palm Springs
Industry News

Kirkwood Collection Welcomes Three Palm Springs Properties

LODGING Staff -
Wyndham Moline
Industry News

Hotel Equities Adds Wyndham Moline to Management Portfolio

LODGING Staff -