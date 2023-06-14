BOSTON, Massachusetts—Toast, a digital technology platform built for restaurants, announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to make its Toast for Hotel Restaurants technology available to food and beverage outlets within Marriott’s select-service hotels in the United States and Canada.

Toast for Hotel Restaurants is designed to meet the needs of hotel restaurant operators and offers integrations with hotel property management systems, helping leverage technology for the hospitality experience with integrated food and beverage operations for staff and guests.

“Forward-thinking hotel companies like Marriott want a curated food and beverage experience to be innovative, fully integrated with hotel operations, and easy to adopt for franchisees—while maintaining efficiency and scalability across brands and geographies,” said Aman Narang, COO and co-founder of Toast. “We’re honored to offer our innovation across a variety of service models, including full-service, quick-service, poolside and in-room dining, to Marriott’s select-service properties, and enhance hotels’ staff and guest experience.”