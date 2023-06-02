DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hotels announced that it has rebranded to Remington Hospitality, which reflects the company’s hospitality offerings and the organization’s future direction, focusing on the following areas:

Classic brand accommodations

Independent hotels and resorts

Beverage and food

Spa and wellness

Glamping and untraditional projects

With over 50 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the company works in hotel management and ownership. In 2021, the company launched its Brand Performance team, impacting guest satisfaction. As it expands into other hospitality verticals, such as wellness resorts, and explores an international expansion, the new branding reflects its commitment to its core values of hospitality, integrity, and excellence.

“At Remington, we are ever evolving in our pursuit of being the best hospitality provider in the business, not simply the biggest like some of our competitors,” said CEO Sloan Dean. “In the last few years, we have added a lot of independent hotels, continued to get great traction with non-traditional hotel lodging, have doubled down on wellness travel, and have seen our beverage and food revenues exceed most restaurant companies.”

Dean continued, “It is a natural evolution that Remington Hotels becomes Remington Hospitality as we live the daily pursuit of being the Place Where Passionate People Thrive. ‘Remington Hospitality’ best embodies our current and future states, and I am proud to help lead the company forward.”

Remington’s motto is “Where Passionate People Thrive,” and the rebranding is an extension of that. The new direction will open Remington to more ownership groups and will also provide associates with career stability.

“Looking ahead, Remington Hospitality envisions itself as a force in the realm of beverages, food, and wellness,” said President Chris Green. “We are poised to embark on a remarkable journey, venturing into non-traditional hotel lodging, captivating glamping projects, and expanding into independent luxury accommodations. The future holds immense promise for our company, and we eagerly anticipate the forthcoming chapter of our evolution.”