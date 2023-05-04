Graduate Hotels announced the appointment of Michaella Solar-March as chief marketing officer. Based in the brand’s Nashville headquarters, she will drive global marketing strategy for Graduate Hotels’ more than 33 properties in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Meyer Jabara Hotels promoted Heather Sanborn to corporate director of revenue management, effective immediately. Sanborn was previously serving as regional director of revenue management.

The Lake House on Canandaigua welcomed Chris Jennings as its new general manager. Throughout his 17-year career, Jennings has gained experience in managing guest services and operations at high-end hotels and resorts.

Marriott Marquis Houston announced Juan Calderon has been named the new hotel manager. In his role, he will serve as the strategic business leader of property operations at the 1,000-room resort and be responsible for multiple areas.

Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, California, announced Heidi Miersemann as general manager. Miersemann joins the property with 25 years of experience, most recently at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa.

Bill Jordan has been appointed director of sales and marketing for The Kimpton Pittman Hotel Dallas. Jordan oversees all strategic sales and marketing initiatives for the property and brings four decades of experience to the role.

The Broadmoor announced the promotion of David Patterson to vice president of food and beverage. In this leadership role, Patterson will oversee all food and beverage operations while maintaining the property’s culinary standards.

The Newbury Boston announced two new appointments; Hisham Driscoll to director of engineering and Mesut Erkoc to director of rooms. Both new hires join the property after serving at hotels within the Highgate portfolio.

Encore announced two new senior posts. Trever Ferguson joins in the role of chief operating officer and Michelle Brown as senior vice president of operations and customer excellence.