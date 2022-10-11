Graduate Hotels Brings OffLimits Brand to Its Properties

Graduate Hotels and OffLimits have partnered to bring the vegan, gluten-free cereal brand to all Graduate Hotels properties, offering a dining option to travelers and communities throughout the United States. The partnership includes limited-edition breakfast-inspired menu items available at select hotels, grab-and-go offerings in each Graduate across the portfolio, and the “Hit Snooze” hotel package. Specialty menu items are available at Anything At All at Graduate Roosevelt Island in New York; White Limozeen at Graduate Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee; and Mountaineering Club at Graduate Seattle in Seattle, Washington.

“We are excited to partner with the team at OffLimits and bring their creative, youthful product to Graduate Hotels properties across the country,” said Amy Wexler, chief marketing officer, Graduate Hotels. “We’re always looking for unique ways to bring both nostalgia and excitement to our brand and this was a natural fit. Our teams have enjoyed experimenting with the distinct flavors and we look forward to sharing these new dishes and OffLimits products with guests and locals during their next visit.”

The OffLimits team collaborated with Marc Rose and Med Abrous, co-founders of the Los Angeles-based hospitality group Call Mom, to develop each of the dishes. Rose and Abrous are the food and beverage partners for Graduate Roosevelt Island, Graduate Nashville, and Graduate Seattle.

“As long-time friends and collaborators of Emily and fans of her brand, Med and I jumped at the opportunity to join forces with the OffLimits team,” said Rose. “We love working with Graduate and brands like OffLimits to create out-of-the-box experiences for diners and we’re looking forward to bringing them to life through this exciting partnership.

“Just as OffLimits takes a defiant stance on reshaping cereal culture, Marc Rose and Graduate Hotels do the same for hospitality,” said Emily Miller, founder and CEO of OffLimits. “The wildly creative projects Marc and I have worked on in the past steeped through to create this partnership. With the limited-edition menu, we’re encouraging communities to play with their food and enjoy a unique OffLimits cereal dish.”

Miller launched OffLimits in 2020 out of a passion for breakfast at any time of day. OffLimits is made with vegan, gluten-free, and organic ingredients. Each flavor has a mascot and is a function of the character’s personality, incorporating moods like anxiety and depression to destigmatize them and humanize cereal branding.