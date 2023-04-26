DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels has been selected by Miami-based Pappas Hotels to manage the 95-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Aiken, South Carolina. This deal marks the fourth Holiday Inn Express to be managed by MJH and its third hotel in South Carolina.

“The time finally came to buy a new hotel, and I knew it needed a professional management team to keep it operating at peak performance,” said Dean Pappas, president of Pappas Hotels. “Several companies recommended Meyer Jabara due to its familiarity with both the Holiday In Express brand and the local market. We clicked right off the bat.”

“Meyer Jabara is a hands-on owner/operator from the top down,” Pappas said. “CEO Richard Jabara and President Justin Jabara are never too busy to take my call. They are approachable, involved, and know the ins and outs of every deal. It’s a great feeling to know I’m not just a number. This property does very well; it’s 30 minutes from Augusta National Golf Club (home of the world-renowned Masters Golf Tournament) and large local companies such as Bridgestone, Owens Corning, and Crane continually drawing business travelers. We are confident that with Meyer Jabara running the show, guests will stay happy and revenues will soar.”

The limited-service Holiday Inn Express Aiken is located 10 minutes from the Savannah River Site, 30 minutes from the downtown area and Augusta Airport, and is within proximity to Aiken’s equestrian events. The hotel has the Express Start Breakfast Café, a 24-hour convenience store, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Guestrooms have a bedroom and separate living room area with a sofa bed, work desk, microwave, and mini fridge.

“We are delighted to add this high-performing asset to the Meyer Jabara Hotels portfolio,” Justin Jabara said. “Opening in 2014, this hotel does not require much work, although it will be undergoing a property-improvement plan (PIP) in the next year. We are eager to begin working with the existing team to find new ways to improve operations and build even more momentum for this extremely busy hotel in a bustling area known for its equine pursuits, the arts, nature, and more.”