This Week’s Comings & Goings

Highgate announced the appointment of Matt Greene to executive vice president, luxury residences. In addition, Highgate also announced the appointment of Elizabeth Redmond as chief accounting officer.

Cape Resorts has named Kate Harth as chief sales and marketing officer of the company, which has nine hotels throughout Cape May, New Jersey, and the East End of New York. Harth brings knowledge from various markets to the company’s portfolio.

The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, appointed Iris Junge as general manager. As the newest person appointed to the leadership team, Junge will drive the hotel’s mission of delivering guest experiences while maintaining the environment for employees.

Pacific Hospitality Group has hired Kellie Womack as the dual general manager for the AC hotel Dallas by the Galleria and Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas by the Galleria. In this position, Womack responsible for managing the hotels’ operations.

Conrad Washington, DC announced Adam Heffron as the new general manager of the property. Heffron joins the property from the Conrad Los Angeles. In his new role, Heffron will lead the team in all aspects of hotel operations.

Alethea Kessler has been appointed director of sales and marketing at The J House Greenwich, a boutique hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut. In this role, Kessler oversees the sales and marketing efforts for the property.

Aileen Carreon has been named vice president of sales and marketing at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California. Carreon’s hospitality experience spans The West Hollywood Edition, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and more.

Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs welcomed Richard Crespin as executive chef. With his appointment, Crespin is responsible for overseeing culinary operations for the rooftop restaurant, all-day dining concept, and more.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, welcomed Gavin Bailey as the new senior travel industry sales manager. Bringing over 22 years of hospitality experience to his role, Bailey will focus on the property’s leisure sales, revenue goals, and team.

Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU announced two new food and beverage leaders: Jose Martinez as director of food and beverage and Chris Castro as executive chef. They will lead the hotel’s four new restaurant and lounge concepts.

Chaz Farris has been appointed market head of RoomRaccoon North America. Farris joins the team with more than seven years of experience in the hotel tech industry. During his career, Farris worked for Cloudbeds.

LK Architecture promoted Lisa A. Haude to senior vice president. In her role, Haude oversees the Interiors Studio and has a focus on lifestyle, boutique, and high-end projects.