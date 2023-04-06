50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2023

GuidesGuide to Management Companies50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2023
By LODGING Staff

Important information for hoteliers to know before choosing a management company

The U.S. hotel industry has made many strides since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2023 has been off to a strong start. At the beginning of the year, STR reported that revenues and profits reached highest-ever levels during 2022, and CBRE increased its hotel performance forecast to account for expected GDP growth during the coming year. But amid the positive travel industry news, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) recently reported that 80 percent of hotels are experiencing staffing shortages and are looking for new ways to incentivize workers to join the industry’s ranks. To help meet the staffing challenge, capitalize on growth opportunities, and strategically position themselves against the competition, hoteliers often look to partner with management companies. This year, LODGING profiles over 50 management companies that can assist hoteliers in realizing their goals.

Editor’s note: The following list is in alphabetical order. All numbers are for the 2022 calendar year, United States only, unless otherwise stated.

Aimbridge Hospitality

Hall Arts Hotel | Dallas, Texas

Plano, Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading global hospitality company with more than 1,500 properties in over 20 countries under management (inclusive of pipeline). A trusted operator of over 80 lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge leverages its scale and operational excellence to consistently deliver results for hotel owners. Aimbridge’s focused, expertise-driven operating divisions in Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Enhanced Select Service, and Select Service optimize owners’ investment returns and drive hotel market success. Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, and Glasglow. Aimbridge Hospitality LatAm has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City.

KEY STATS
Total Rooms Managed195,505
Total Properties Managed1,351
Third-Party Rooms Managed195,505
Third-Party Properties Managed1,351
Total Gross RevenueNot disclosed
ContactAllison Reid, development@aimhosp.com
