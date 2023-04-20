PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotel Group is doubling down on its commitment to environmental and social responsibility across its global portfolio. Alongside its engagement with the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, BWH Hotel Group has created a global sustainability strategic initiative, called “Because We Care,” which will focus on three pillars: earth, people, and community (EPC).
“With each passing year, the need for more responsible and sustainable travel increases in importance,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotel Group. “We, as members of the global hospitality community, cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and wait for change to happen. That is why we applaud the momentous efforts our hotels and resorts around the world are already taking to enact sustainable-driven initiatives.”
“The hospitality industry is focused on addressing our most significant global challenges,” said Ron Pohl, president of international operations and WorldHotels. “This is a collective effort, with every hotel brand, hotel owner, and hotel employee feeling empowered to do their part. I am proud of the steps we have taken with even bolder changes at BWH Hotel Group with the evolution of our Because We Care program, and in the meantime, I am thrilled to support our hoteliers who are already making great strides in areas of sustainability.”
While the BWH Hotel Group portfolio has programs for reducing its environmental footprint, the following include examples of how individual properties are addressing sustainability:
- Prestige Hotels & Resorts in Canada: With nine of its hotels in British Columbia, Canada recently joining the WorldHotels Collection portfolio, Prestige Hotels & Resorts is committed to the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism program, with Sustainable Tourism Certifications across its properties. As part of the chain’s initiatives, efforts include its Go Green Program, which encourages guests to opt out of housekeeping services in exchange for dining credits or reward points and enacts fundraising and donation efforts in support of JoeAnne’s House.
- Best Western Plus Kamloops Hotel in Canada: Located in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, Best Western Plus Kamloops Hotel is a Green Key-rated property and Biosphere committed entity. The hotel’s on-property sustainability initiatives include two EV charging stations, compostable singles use dishes, and geothermal heated hot tubs and pools. The property also sources supplies from local vendors within 100 miles of the hotel.
- Best Western Premier Hotel Victoria in Germany: Located in Freiburg, Germany, Best Western Premier Hotel Victoria has initiatives that include the implementation of 200 square meters of solar panels and four wind turbines, environmentally friendly cleaning agents and reduced water usage, wood pellet heating and cold-water cooling systems, and waste reduction methods. Best Western Premier Hotel Victoria is a member of Sleep Green Hotels, Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), Innovation Academy, Energieagentur Regio Freiburg, Green City Cluster Freiburg.
- BWH Hotel Group Properties in Great Britain: Across Great Britain, BWH Hotel Group has partnered with QIA Services for its hotels in the destination. The brand is working with them as its partner for sustainability with its accreditation scheme, REST, which stands for Responsible, Ethical, Sustainable Tourism. Each BWH Hotel Group property in Great Britain is assessed and receives accreditation from QIA Services.
- Best Western Hotel Mediterraneo in Spain: Located in Castelldefels, Spain, Best Western Hotel Mediterraneo recently achieved the Biosphere Sustainable Certified distinguishment. Assessed through Spain’s Instituto de Turismo Responsible (ITR), this certification recognizes the property’s dedication to sustainability through its range of green efforts.
- Best Western Plus Westlands in Kenya: Located in Nairobi, Kenya, Best Western Plus Westlands has implemented community-focused initiatives to help improve sustainability. The hotel leads various initiatives, including giving back to a local children’s home, as well as upcoming plans to engage with David Sheldrick’s Elephant Orphanage to adopt a baby Elephant and participate in tree planting this upcoming Earth Day. Its on-property energy and waste reduction methods include a linen recycling program, motion light sensors in meeting and common areas, cooking oil recycling, and waste sorting and plastic recycling through a third party.
- Caravelle Saigon in Vietnam: A member of the WorldHotels Elite Collection, Caravelle Saigon has secured its “Earth Check” certificate and is the first and only property in Vietnam to achieve the certification. As part of this certification, the hotel implemented a glass and refillable water project to remove single-use plastics; outfitted renovated guestrooms with LED bulbs and double-glazed windows to reduce air conditioning workload; and provides guests with biodegradable toothbrushes, shavers, and combs made from wheat husks.