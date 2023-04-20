PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotel Group is doubling down on its commitment to environmental and social responsibility across its global portfolio. Alongside its engagement with the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, BWH Hotel Group has created a global sustainability strategic initiative, called “Because We Care,” which will focus on three pillars: earth, people, and community (EPC).

“With each passing year, the need for more responsible and sustainable travel increases in importance,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotel Group. “We, as members of the global hospitality community, cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and wait for change to happen. That is why we applaud the momentous efforts our hotels and resorts around the world are already taking to enact sustainable-driven initiatives.”

“The hospitality industry is focused on addressing our most significant global challenges,” said Ron Pohl, president of international operations and WorldHotels. “This is a collective effort, with every hotel brand, hotel owner, and hotel employee feeling empowered to do their part. I am proud of the steps we have taken with even bolder changes at BWH Hotel Group with the evolution of our Because We Care program, and in the meantime, I am thrilled to support our hoteliers who are already making great strides in areas of sustainability.”

While the BWH Hotel Group portfolio has programs for reducing its environmental footprint, the following include examples of how individual properties are addressing sustainability: