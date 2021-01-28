This Week’s Comings and Goings

Joe Isaac has been promoted to senior vice president, mergers and acquisitions, for Aimbridge Hospitality. Isaac worked as vice president, financial operations and accounting strategy, before his promotion. In addition, Aimbridge has hired Thomas Song to serve as chief financial officer. Song will lead financial management and strategies for the company.

The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is welcoming three new executives to its team: Bosther Kusich as general manager, Jonathan Teague as food and beverage director, and Christian Velez as pastry chef. The three will work together to ensure that the property’s operations and food and beverage outlets function smoothly.

The marketing provider for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Premier Worldwide Marketing, has promoted multiple executives: Elizabeth Fettes was promoted to chief marketing and sales officer: Marilyn Cairo was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing; and Rienk de Jong was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing.

Ed Blair has been promoted to area general manager by Sage Hospitality Group. In this position, Blair is leading The Crawford Hotel, Denver Union Station, The Oxford Hotel, and The Oxford Club, Spa & Salon. Blair was most recently general manager for The Curtis, a Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Denver

Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana, by Geronimo Hospitality Group has named Ricky Hatfield executive chef. Hatfield was most recently executive chef for Ellison Brewing Co., where he grew the brand in Indianapolis. During his career, he has worked as executive chef at various Indianapolis restaurants.

The Seagate in Delray Beach, Florida, has promoted Karl Bublitz to executive director, unifying the hotel, residences, and outlets on The Seagate property. In addition, Koji Akaboshi has been hired as general manager and Jessica Gonzalez is director of marketing for The Seagate Hotel & Spa.

Ian Schrager Company has named Chelsea Olson chief marketing officer after 10 years of experience in media, communications, and public relations. In this new role, Olson is working on PUBLIC Hotels and EDITION Hotels. During her career, Olson oversaw marking at the EDITION Hotel in Miami.

Tyra Cunningham has been named president of Doug Mockett & Company, a furniture component supplier company. Cunningham has worked for the company for 20 years, most recently serving as general manager/vice president, but also serving in customer service management capacities.

Mike Barry is joining Woodcraft Hospitality, a case good manufacturer, as a strategic account manager. Throughout his career, Barry has worked in the commercial interiors industry and helped support and design resources for hospitality, multi-family, and healthcare outlets. Barry joins Woodcraft Hospitality from Barry and Bear.

UgoVirtual has named Page Petry as a strategic advisor to help the organization grow its foundation. Petry will be assisting in scaling the company and is a former chief IT officer for Marriott International in the Americas.

