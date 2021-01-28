PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced plans for further growth with seven new hotel franchise agreements for its namesake Wyndham brand in the United States. The hotels are owned by national hotel development company, The Thrash Group, and managed by Charlestowne Hotels. The properties include The Thrash Group’s Origin Hotel Collection, consisting of five lifestyle hotels as well as one historic hotel and a new-construction hotel, all of which will operate under the upscale Wyndham brand umbrella.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Thrash Group to Wyndham. Now more than ever hotels can benefit by working with a brand that travelers know and trust that can generate more visitors to an owner’s property,” said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Our global sales, marketing, and loyalty teams are looking forward to helping more travelers discover these award-winning hotels in historic and sought-after leisure destinations across the country.”

“Uniting these hotels under the Wyndham name will help us simplify the operations of our hotels, reduce our costs by leveraging Wyndham’s negotiated discounts with suppliers, and connect us to the award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program,” said Ike Thrash, founding partner, The Thrash Group.

The new hotels include the following.

Origin Raleigh, a Wyndham Hotel recently opened in the downtown warehouse district of Raleigh, N.C. The 126-room hotel highlights the culture and community of the city. As one of the first boutique, lifestyle hotel experiences in the growing neighborhood, the hotel is designed to connect its guests to the essential spirit of Raleigh. Property highlights include a lobby bar, fitness center, meeting and event spaces, a locally curated retail area, and an onsite restaurant, Good Day Good Night, which has a plant-forward menu.

The 120-room Origin Lexington, a Wyndham Hotel , opened in Lexington, Ky.—"Horse Capital of the World"—in July 2019. The property offers an experience that is local to the Lexington area and amenities including a fitness center, in-room yoga kits, and in-room tents for kids. In addition, 33 Staves restaurant serves a seasonally crafted menu with a modern, southern influence.

Origin Red Rocks, a Wyndham Hotel, opened in the summer of 2018 outside of Denver in Golden, Colo., and is The Official Hotel of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The property has 123 guestrooms, including 15 suites, an onsite fitness center, complimentary mountain bikes, a ballroom, additional meeting space, and Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden, a Southwest-inspired restaurant serving food, margaritas, and local beer.

Scheduled to open in April 2021, Origin Westminster, a Wyndham Hotel , is located in the newly constructed downtown Westminster between Denver and Boulder, Colo. The hotel will have 128 guestrooms, including seven suites, and an onsite restaurant and bar, Famille, serving refined Colorado-inspired fare and craft cocktails. The property is surrounded by a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking and biking.

Origin Austin, a Wyndham Hotel , is a new lifestyle hotel that is scheduled to open in Mueller's Aldrich Street district in early 2021. The five-story, 120-room property will cater to a clientele looking for "choose-your-own-adventure" room experiences ranging from bunk beds to suites with terraces. Amenities include in-room yoga equipment, rooms with kitchenettes, a gym, and event and meeting space. The hotel will also have an open-kitchen restaurant and bar open to both hotel guests and the public and more than 5,000 square feet of retail space.

The four-story, 80-room Hotel Tupelo, a Wyndham Hotel , is scheduled to open in late 2021 in downtown Tupelo, Miss. This boutique hotel will incorporate design nods to Tupelo's history while maintaining a modern and upscale feel. The property will offer a local restaurant concept along with meeting space.

Scheduled to reopen in early 2021 following a renovation, Hotel Morgan, a Wyndham Hotel, is an 83-room, historic hotel that is blocks away from West Virginia University's campus. Since 1925, Hotel Morgan has been a part of the history of Morgantown, W.Va. The reopened hotel will have two ballrooms and two boardrooms, newly updated guestrooms, a fitness center, and a craft cocktail lounge, Anvil + Ax.

